Myth, Daequan, SlikeR endure racial slurs while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

The open voice chat in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has provided serious complications for streamers on Twitch.

Multiple streamers have played Activision’s latest CoD title due to its new graphics, overhauled gun mechanics, and fresh feel. But the open voice chat across all platforms isn’t moderated, which means players can say anything they want to their opponents.

During a Free-for-All match, Fortnite player and content creator for TSM Daequan Loco was called a racial slur by an enemy.

“There we go, hit the freaking mute man… whenever that shit happens bro I wish I was off-stream,” Daequan said.

TSM teammate Ali “Myth” Kabbani’s team was called a racial slur by an enemy opponent after losing a game of Ground War. Myth looked shocked as he quickly muted all players in the lobby.

“Chat, he is not 40 percent dude,” Myth said.

Similarly, British Twitch streamer “SlikeR” was trash-talking an opponent during a Search and Destroy match. After asking the opponent whether Lil Pump was his favorite rapper, the enemy called him a racial slur.

“Oh my, how do you mute?” SlikeR asked.

To mute players in Modern Warfare, select the Audio tab from the settings menu and scroll to the bottom of the page to find the Voice Chat settings. Then, select the “Mute All” option from the drop-down menu.

Many streamers will think twice before leaving all players unmuted during matches in CoD: Modern Warfare.