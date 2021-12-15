Multiple users reporting outages across major games and websites, including Twitch, League of Legends, PlayStation, and more

If you’ve been having trouble watching your favorite streamers on Twitch or getting onto Summoner’s Rift in League of Legends this morning, you aren’t alone. People across the world have been reporting several outages across major video games and websites.

At around 9am CT today, Twitch users were surprised to find out that the entire website couldn’t load any streams. Individual stream chats were still working for a bit before they also went offline. Afterward, several reports came in from other apps and games that they too were either struggling to load or were failing to load entirely.

The Twitch Support Twitter account tweeted at 9:44am CT that the company is “aware of several issues affecting Twitch services.”

🔎 We are aware of several issues affecting Twitch services.



Our team is aware and hard at work fixing them – we'll continue to update you, here. — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) December 15, 2021

Apps and sites like Twitch, the PlayStation Network, Netflix, Doordash, Skip the Dishes, Zoom, and Slack have all gone down, according to Downdetector. Big-name game titles like Halo Infinite, League of Legends, VALORANT, Clash Royale, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Minecraft have gone down as well.

There’s a possibility that the issues stemmed from Amazon Web Services, but it’s unknown what officially caused the massive outage. Developers are working behind the scenes to bring the services back online and it seems like some services are already starting to become operational again.

This article will be updated with any additional details if they become available.