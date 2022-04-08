League of Legends stays just ahead of Elden Ring in most popular Twitch games of March 2022

League of Legends reigned supreme on Twitch again in the month of March, edging out Elden Ring as the most popular game on the streaming platform.

With 138,562 hours watched in the month, according to statistics gathered by Sully Gnome, League beat Elden Ring by as little as 7,000 hours. Third on the list of the most-watched games was Grand Theft Auto V, which garnered 127,932 hours watched.

It’s no surprise that League was the most popular game. The 2022 LCK Spring Split concluded in March, breaking viewership records in the final between T1 and Gen.G. A total of 1,374,155 viewers tuned over the course of the best-of-five series, beating the record set in the previous year.

Outside of the most games watched was the Just Chatting category. Viewers tuned in for an eye-watering 259,546 hours, which ended up being just 0.2 percent fewer than the previous month.

As for the streamer with the most hours watched, xQc topped the tables, according to Sully Gnome. The variety streamer was watched for 18,077 hours in the month, streamed for 279 hours, peaked at 121,375 viewers, and gained 109,000 followers. Brazilian streamer Gaules was the second-most-watched stream with 14,689 hours and 741 hours of stream time.