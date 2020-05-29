It will only be for select players in Brazil and the Philippines.

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s first alpha test will run from June 5 to 26 for Brazil and the Philippines, Riot Games announced today.

A limited group of players from the two regions who have pre-registered for the game on the Google Play Store will be randomly selected for the regional alpha test. The test will only be for players on Android devices.

Invites will be sent out on June 5 for players in both regions. From June 6 to 8, the servers will only be live from 6 to 10pm (according to local times in Brazil and the Philippines) as the game’s stability is tested. Riot said it will continue inviting more players as the test goes on.

The minimum device requirements to play the regional alpha are:

Android phones only

CPU: 8 Core, 1.5 GHz, and above, 64-bit processors only

RAM: 3GB and above

Resolution: 1280 × 720 and above

Riot said these requirements will be lowered in the final release version of the game.

The reason for bringing the game to Brazil and the Philippines first, according to Riot, is because players in these regions aren’t “super similar” in the way they play games. This will enable Riot to collect a wide range of feedback from a variety of different players.