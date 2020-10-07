League of Legends: Wild Rift closed beta is returning with two more countries

The closed beta for League of Legends: Wild Rift will resume on Oct. 8 with two more countries being added, Riot announced today.

In addition to Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, Riot will also be inviting players from South Korea and Japan in this closed beta. The closed beta will go on for a “few weeks” with more waves of players being invited throughout its duration.

Riot has said that it’s prioritizing stability before expanding to more regions. The reason for the closed beta being available in the regions it currently is in is because these countries are “fairly close” to each other which allows the company to scale test a small group of servers.

The closed beta is only for Android users. To make sure you receive an invite, pre-register for the game on the Google Play Store. Details regarding when the game will be available in other regions haven’t been revealed yet. Riot has said that the game will be coming to more regions “later.”

The minimum requirements to play the closed beta are:

CPU: Four core, 1.5 Ghz and above (32-bit or 64-bit)

RAM: 1.5 GB

Resolution: 1280×720

There has been no word from Riot about a closed beta for iOS devices. Earlier, a “small test” was conducted for iOS devices with a few players receiving an invite. Users with iOS devices can pre-register for the game on the official Wild Rift website.