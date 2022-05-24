Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends Patch 12.10

Written in partnership with Gamer Sensei.
Dot Esports has teamed up with the incredibly capable coaches at Gamer Sensei to break down League of Legends Patch 12.10. This patch, also known as the Durability Update, is entirely focused on increasing tankiness across the board with changes to champion base stats while cutting down on healing and shielding to balance it out.
Here are the notes for League Patch 12.10, launching on Wednesday, May 25.
Champion Durability Update
Durability Base Stat Package
All champions will receive the following Durability Base Stat Package.
- Base Health: +70
- Health Growth: +14
- Armor Growth: +1.2
- Magic Resist Growth: +0.8
- [UPDATE]: Thresh will receive an adjusted Durability Base Stat Package (see champion details)
The Durability Update will change almost everything about League of Legends. “The consequences of this are so massive and will hopefully change the game for the better. I highly expect considerable changes to the general meta, both for solo queue and pro play,” NicoThePico said. With every champion now being considerably tankier at level one and beyond, picks that favor drawn-out fights will rise up over champions that favor burst.
NicoThePico believes that “we’re very likely going back to a bruiser-heavy meta, and the game will start feeling very different.” Everything from champion picks, to itemization, to the kind of plays you’re allowed to make (such as tower diving) will be completely shifted in a new direction.
Heals, Shields, Sustain, and Grievous Wounds
- Healing: Reduced by ~10% earlier in game ~28% in later phases of the game (varies by champion)
- Shielding: Reduced by ~10%
- Omnivamp: Reduced by ~10%
- Grievous Wounds: 40% reduced healing > 30% reduced
- Enhanced Grievous Wounds: 60% reduced > 50% reduced
This mass reduction in healing and shielding, as well as life steal and omnivamp, is meant to balance out the increase of durability across the board. This is necessary because “tankier champions create longer team fights, which increases the number of times you get to use your spell-rotation, including healing/shielding. In addition, these heals and shields are now more effective because the champions receiving them have more armor and MR, meaning they take less damage,” according to NicoThePico.
Riot said that its “goal is NOT to nerf sustain. Since each champion utilizes sustain differently, some will be stronger with the update and others weaker.” While the objective is to keep picks that have healing and/or shielding as power neutral as possible, some champions will inevitably be stronger than intended as a result of this patch.
Champions
Aatrox
- E – Healing Against Champions: 20/22.5/25/27.5/30% > 18/20/22/24/26% of damage dealt
- E (Empowered During R) – Healing Against Champions: 26/32/38/44/50% > 25/30/35/40/45% of damage dealt
- R – Increased Self-Healing: 30/45/60% > 25/40/55%
Ahri
- Passive – Heal Upon Full Stacks (From Minions & Monsters): 40-120 (levels 1-18) (+25% AP) > 35-95 (levels 1-18) (+20% AP)
- Passive – Heal Upon Champion Takedowns: 80-200 (levels 1-18) (+35% AP) > 75-165 (levels 1-18) (+30% AP)
Akshan
- Passive – Shield :: 40-300 (levels 1-18) (+40% bonus AD) >>> 40-280 (levels 1-18) (+35% bonus AD)
Alistar
- Passive – Self-Heal: 25-161 > 23-142 (levels 1-18) (note: still doubled for allies)
Annie
- E – Shield: 40/90/140/190/240 (+40% AP) > 40/85/130/175/220 (+35% AP)
Aphelios
- Severum – Healing From Basic Attacks: 3-10% > 2.5-9% (levels 1-18) of damage dealt
- Severum – Healing From Attacks From Abilities: 9-30% > 8.3-30% (levels 1-18) of damage dealt
- Severum – Overheal Shielding: Unchanged
- R (Severum) – Heal Upon Champion Hit :: 275/400/525 > 250/350/450 (levels 6/11/16)
Azir
- E – Shield: 80/120/160/200/240 (+70% AP) > 70/110/150/190/230 (+60% AP)
Bard
- W – Minimum Heal: 30/60/90/120/150 (+30% AP) > 25/50/75/100/125 (+30% AP)
- W – Maximum Heal: 60/105/150/195/240 (+60% AP) > 50/80/110/140/170/200 (+60% AP)
Camille
- Passive – Adaptive Shield: 20% > 17% maximum health
Cassiopeia
- E – Healing Against Poisoned Targets: 12/14/16/18/20% AP > 10/11.5/13/14.5/16% AP, (still reduced by 75% against minions and small monsters)
Cho’Gath
- Passive – Heal :: 20-71 >>> 18-52 (levels 1-18)
Darius
- Q – Healing Against Champions and Large Monsters :: 15% >>> 13% of missing health per enemy hit by blade, up to 3
Diana
- W – Shield :: 30/45/60/75/90 (+30% AP) (+10% bonus health) >>> 25/40/55/70/85 (+25% AP) (+9% bonus health)
Dr. Mundo
- R – Increased Base Health :: 15/20/25% >>> 10/15/20% missing health
Ekko
- W – Shield :: 80/100/120/140/160 (+150% AP) >>> 70/90/110/130/150 (+150% AP)
Elise
- Passive (Spider Form) – Healing From Basic Attacks :: 4/6/8/10 (+10% AP) >>> 4/6/8/10 (+8% AP)
Fiora
- Passive – Healing Against Vitals :: 40-115 >>> 35-100 (levels 1-18)
- R – Heal Per Second :: 80/110/140 (+60% bonus AD) >>> 75/110/125 (+60% bonus AD)
Fiora is one of the many champions on this list that will be helped out by this patch. Despite losing healing on her individual vitals, Fiora can now access even more of them. “Fiora loves the tankiness changes as it allows her to proc more vitals, get more healing overall, and remain longer in a fight without being bursted down,” JalYt Justin said. “Since her main counterplay is to burst her down when her W is down, Fiora will be a lot stronger after these changes.”
Fiddlesticks
- W – Healing Against Monsters :: 50% >>> 45% of damage dealt (still 15% against minions)
- W – Healing Against Champions :: 30/40/50/60/70% >>> 25/32.5/40/47.5/55% of damage dealt
Galio
- W – Magic Damage Shield :: 8/9.75/11.5/13.25/15% >>> 7.5/9/10.5/11/13.5% maximum health
Gangplank
- W – Heal :: 50/75/100/125/150 (+15% missing health) >>> 45/70/95/120/145 (+13% missing health)
Garen
- Passive – Health Regeneration :: 1.5-10.1% >>> 1.2-9% (levels 1-18) maximum health every 5 seconds
- W – Shield :: 70/95/120/145/170 (+20% bonus health) >>> 65/85/105/125/145 (+18% bonus health)
Gragas
- Passive – Heal :: 8% >>> 6.5% maximum health
Gwen
- Passive – Healing Against Champions :: 70% >>> 60% of damage dealt
- Passive – Maximum Healing Against Champions :: 12-30 (levels 1-18) (+7% AP) >>> 10-25 (levels 1-18) (+6.5% AP) per instance
Illaoi
- Passive – Heal :: Tentacles heal Illaoi for ||| 5% >>> 4% of her missing health upon hitting at least one enemy champion
Irelia
- Q – Heal :: 8/10/12/14/16% AD >>> 7/8/9/10/11% AD
Ivern
- E – Shield :: 80/115/150/185/220 (+80% AP) >>> 70/100/130/160/190 (+75% AP)
Janna
- E – Shield :: 80/110/140/179/200 (+65% AP) >>> 75/100/125/150/175 (+60% AP)
- R – Heal Per Second :: 100/150/200 (+50% AP) >>> 90/145/200 (+45% AP)
Jarvan IV
- W – Base Shield :: 60/85/110/135/160 >>> 60/80/100/120/140
- W – Shield Increase :: 1.5% >>> 1.3% maximum health per enemy champion hit
Kai’Sa
- R – Shield :: 75/100/125 (+100/150/200% AD) (+100% AP) >>> 70/90/110 (90/130/180% AD) (+90% AP)
Karma
- W (R-Empowered) – Heal :: 20% (+1% per 100 AP) >>> 17% (+1% per 100 AP) missing health
- E – Shield :: 90/135/180/225/270 (+50% AP) >>> 80/120/160/200/240 (+45% AP)
- E (R-Empowered) – Primary Shield :: 25/80/135/190 (+50% AP) >>> 25/70/120/170 (+45% AP)
Katarina
- R – Grievous Wounds Applied :: 60% >>> 50%
Kayle
- W – Heal :: 60/90/120/150/180 (+30% AP) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+25% AP)
Kayn
- Passive (Darkin Slayer) – Healing From Abilities Against Champions :: 30-40% (levels 1-18) >>> 25-35% (levels 1-18) of physical damage dealt
- E – Heal :: 100/115/130/145/160 (+40% bonus AD) >>> 90/100/110/120/130 (+35% bonus AD)
- R (Darkin Slayer) – Heal :: 10.5% (+9.1% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 9.75% (+8.45% per 100 bonus AD) of target’s maximum health (70% >>> 65% of damage amount)
Kha’Zix
- W – Heal :: 60/85/110/135/160 (+50% AP) >>> 55/75/95/115/135 (+50% AP)
Kindred
- W (Passive) – Healing Upon Full Stacks :: 49-100 >>> 47-81 (based on missing health)
- R – Heal :: 250/325/400 >>> 225/300/375
Kled
- Passive – Skaarl’s Health Upon Returning :: 50/60/70/80% >>> 45/55/65/75% (levels 1/6/11/16) of Skaarl’s maximum health
- Q (Mounted) – Grievous Wounds Upon Pull :: 60% >>> 50%
Lee Sin
- W1 – Shield :: 55/110/165/220/275 (+80% AP) >>> 50/100/150/200/250 (+80% AP)
- W2 – Bonus Life Steal & Spell Vamp :: 5/10/15/20/25% >>> 5/9.5/14/18.5/23%
Lillia
- Passive – Healing Against Large Monsters :: 27-104 (levels 1-18) (+6% AP) >>> 24-75 (levels 1-18) (+5.4% AP)
- Passive – Healing Against Champions :: 12-140 (levels 1-18) (+20% AP) >>> 11-125 (levels 1-18) (+18% AP)
Lissandra
- R – Minimum Self-Heal :: 100/150/200 (+30% AP) >>> 90/140/190 (+25% AP)
Lulu
- E – Shield :: 80/120/160/200/240 (+40% AP) >>> 75/110/145/180/215 (+35% AP)
- R – Bonus Health :: 300/450/600 (+50% AP) >>> 275/425/575 (+45% AP)
Lulu is the queen of buffing up a single hyper carry. This meta will heavily favor those DPS-focused-carries and Lulu naturally comes to mind despite the E and R nerfs. JalYt Justin predicts that “Lulu will be one of the best supports in the game moving forward. Her ability to enable hypercarries is second to none, and since many hypercarries in the bot lane are likely to make a resurgence, she is also going to be brought alongside that.”
Lux
- W – Shield :: 45/65/85/105/125 (+35% AP) >>> 40/55/70/85/100 (+35% AP)
Malphite
- Passive – Shield :: 10% >>> 9% maximum health
Maokai
- Passive – Healing From Empowered Basic Attacks :: 5-65 (+5-15% maximum health) by level 17 >>> 5-45 (+4.5-11% maximum health) by level 15
Mordekaiser
- W – Shield to Heal :: 40/42.5/45/47.5/50% >>> 35/37.5/40/42.5/45%
Morgana
- Passive – Healing From Abilities :: 20% >>> 18% of damage dealt against champions, large minions, and medium & large monsters
Nami
- W – Heal :: 60/85/110/135/160 (+30% AP) >>> 55/75/95/115/135 (+25% AP)
Nasus
- Passive – Life Steal :: 10/16/22% >>> 9/14/19% (levels 1/7/13)
Nasus is a scaling champion who is very used to being bullied in the early game. The durability buffs will certainly help him earn stacks more effectively. Despite losing a bit of life steal, Nasus should be much stronger overall. “He has ways to mitigate damage taken against some of the potentially resurging picks like Irelia, Jax, and Fiora,” JalYt Justin said. “His W is an excellent safety tool for handling auto attack based champions in the laning phase.”
Nautilus
- W – Shield :: 45/55/65/75/85 (+9/10/11/12/13% maximum health) >>> 40/50/60/70/80 (+8/9/10/11/12% maximum health)
Nidalee
- E – Base Heal :: 35/55/75/95/115 (+32.5% AP) >>> 35/50/65/80/95 (+27.5% AP)
Nocturne
- Passive – Healing From Empowered Basic Attacks :: 15-40 (levels 1-18) (+15% AP) >>> 13-30 (levels 1-18) (+30% AP) per enemy hit (still reduced by 50% against minions)
Nunu & Willump
- Q – Base Healing Against Non-Champions :: 75/110/145/180/215 (+90% AP) (+10% bonus health) >>> 65/95/125/155/185 (+70% AP) (+6% bonus health) (still reduced to 60% against champions
Olaf
- Passive Life Steal :: 10-30% (levels 1-18) >>> 9-22.5% (levels 1-18)
- W Shield :: 10/45/80/115/150 (+25% missing health) >>> 10/40/70/100/130 (+22.5% missing
health)
Orianna
- E – Shield :: 60/100/140/180/220 (+50% AP) >>> 55/90/125/160/195 (+45% AP)
Poppy
- Q – Shield :: 15/17.5/20% >>> 13/15.5/18% maximum health (levels 1/7/13
Pyke
- Passive – Grey Health Upper Cap :: 60% >>> 55% maximum health
- Passive – Damage to Grey Health :: 10% (+0.25% per 1 Lethality) >>> 9% (+0.2% per 1 Lethality)
- Passive – Empowered Damage to Grey Health :: 45% (+0.5% per 1 Lethality) >>> 40% (+0.4% per 1 Lethality)
Rakan
- Passive – Shield :: 33-254 (levels 1-18) (+90% AP) >>> 30-225 (levels 1-18) (+85% AP)
- Q – Heal :: 18-120 (levels 1-18) (+70% AP) >>> 18-90 (levels 1-18) (+55% AP)
- E – Shield :: 40/65/90/115/140 (+80% AP) >>> 35/60/85/110/135 (+70% AP)
Rell
- Q – Heal Per Champion Hit :: 10/15/20/25/30 (+5% missing health) >>> 10/15/20/25/30 (+4% missing health)
- W (Crash Down) – Shield :: 40/70/100/130/160 (+13% maximum health) >>> 35/60/85/110/135 (+12% maximum health)
Renata Glasc
- E – Shield :: 50/70/90/110/130 (+50% AP) >>> 50/65/80/95/110 (+50% AP)
Renekton
- Q – Healing Against Non-Champions :: 2/3/4/5/6 (+3% bonus AD) >>> 2/3/4/5/6 (+2% bonus AD)
- Q – Healing Against Champions :: 12/18/24/30/36 (+16% bonus AD) >>> 10/14/18/22/26 (+15% bonus AD)
- Q (Empowered) – Healing Against Non-Champions :: 6/9/12/15/18 (+9% bonus AD) >>> 6/9/12/15/18 (+6% bonus AD)
- Q (Empowered) Healing Against Champions :: 36/54/72/90/108 (+48% bonus AD) >>> 30/42/54/66/78 (+45% bonus AD
Riven
- E – Shield :: 85/115/145/175/205 (+120% bonus AD) >>> 80/105/130/155/180 (+110% bonus AD)
Rumble
- E – Shield :: 60/95/130/165/200 (+50% AP) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+45% AP)
Senna
- Q – Heal :: 40/60/80/100/120 (+40% bonus AD) (+40% AP) (+1.6 per 1 Lethality) >>> 40/55/70/85/100 (+30% bonus AD) (+40% AP) (+1.6 per 1 Lethality)
- R – Shield :: 120/160/200 (+40% AP) (+1.5 per Soul) >>> 100/150/200 (+40% AP) (+1.5 per Soul)
Seraphine
- W – Shield :: 60/80/100/120/140 (+40% AP) >>> 50/70/90/110/130 (+35% AP)
- W – Heal Per Ally :: 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% (+0.75% per 100 AP) >>> 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% (+0.6% per 100 AP) of target’s missing health
Shen
- Passive – Shield :: 50-101 (levels 1-18) (+14% bonus health) >>> 50-101 (levels 1-18) (+12% bonus health)
- R – Shield :: 140/320/500 (+17.5% bonus health) >>> 130/290/450 (+16% bonus health)
Singed
- Q (During R) – Grievous Wounds Applied By Poison Trail :: 40% >>> 30%
Sion
- W – Shield :: 60/85/110/135/160 (+10/11/12/13/14% maximum health) >>> 60/85/110/135/160 (+8/9/10/11/12% maximum health)
Skarner
- W – Shield :: 10/11/12/13/14% maximum health (+80% AP) >>> 9/10/11/12/13% maximum health (+80% AP)
Sona
- W – Shield :: 25/50/75/100/125 (+30% AP) >>> 25/45/65/85/105 (+25% AP)
- W – Heal :: 30/50/70/90/110 (+20% AP) >>> 30/45/60/75/90 (+15% AP)
Soraka
- W – Heal :: 100/130/160/200/220 (+65% AP) >>> 90/110/130/150/170 (+50% AP)
- R – Heal :: 130/215/300 (+55% AP) >>> 125/205/ 285 (+50% AP)
Swain
- Passive – Heal Per Soul Fragment :: 4/5.5/7/9% >>> 3.5/4.5/5.5/7% (levels 1/6/11/16) maximum health
- R – Drain Heal Per Second :: 15/40/65 (+25% AP) >>> 15/30/45 (+20% AP)
Sylas
- W – Heal :: 25/50/75/100/125 (+40% AP) >>> 20/40/60/80/100 (+35% AP)
Tahm Kench
- Q – Heal :: 10/15/20/25/30 (+4/4.5/5/5.5/6% missing health) >>> 10/12.5/15/17.5/20 (+3/3.5/4/4.5/5% missing health)
- E – Damage Stored Into Grey Health :: 15/25/35/45/55% >>> 13/21/29/37/45%
- E – Increased Damage Stored Into Grey Health :: 45/50/55/60/65% >>> 40/42.5/45/47.5/50%
Talon
- Q – Heal :: 10-70 (levels 1-18) >>> 9-55 (levels 1-18)
Taric
- Q – Heal :: 30 (+20% AP) (+1% Taric’s maximum health) >>> 25 (+15% AP) (+0.75% Taric’s maximum health)
- W – Shield :: 8/9/10/11/12% >>> 7/8/9/10/11% of target’s maximum health
Thresh
- Health Growth :: 95 >>> 115
- Armor Growth :: Unchanged (does NOT receive Durability Base Stat Package)
- W – Shield :: 60/90/120/150/180 (+2 per Soul) >>> 50/75/100/125/150 (+2 per Soul)
Trundle
- Passive – Heal :: 2-7% >>> 1.8-5.5% (levels 1-18) of enemy’s maximum health
Tryndamere
- Q – Minimum Heal :: 30/40/50/60/70 (+30% AP) >>> 25/33/41/49/57 (+30% AP)
- Q – Additional Heal Per Fury :: 0.5/0.95/1.4/1.85/2.3 (+1.2% AP) >>> 0.45/0.75/1.05/1.35/1.65 (+1.2% AP)
Udyr
- W – Shield :: 60/95/130/165/200/235 (+50% AP) >>> 60/90/120/150/180/210 (+45% AP)
- W – Heal :: 2.5-5% >>> 2-4% based on missing health
Urgot
- E – Shield :: 60/80/100/120/140 (+150% bonus AD) (+15% bonus health) >>> 55/75/95/115/135 (+135% bonus AD) (+13.5% bonus health)
Varus
- E – Grievous Wounds :: 40% >>> 30%
Vi
- Passive – Shield :: 15% >>> 13% maximum health
Viego
- Passive – Heal Upon Possession :: 3% (+3% bonus AD) (+2% AP) (+5% per 100% attack speed) >>> 2.5% (+2.5% bonus AD) (+2% AP) (+5% per 100% attack speed) of target’s maximum health
- Q – Healing Upon Basic Attacks Against Marked Champions :: 150% >>> 135%
- Q – Healing Upon Basic Attacks Against Marked Monsters :: 155% >>> 145% (healing against minions still reduced to 10%)
Viktor
- Q – Shield :: 30-115 (levels 1-18) (+20% AP) >>> 27-105 (levels -18) (+18% AP)
Vex
- W – Shield :: 50/80/110/140/170 (+80% AP) >>> 50/75/100/125/150 (+75% AP)
Vladimir
- Q – Heal :: 20/25/30/35/40 (+35% AP) >>> 20/25/30/35/40 (+30% AP)
- Q (Empowered) – Additional Heal :: 30-200 (levels 1-18) + (5% (+4% AP) missing health) >>> 30-200 (levels 1-18) + (5% (+3.5% AP) missing health)
- Q (Empowered) – Additional Heal (Against Minions) :: Reduced to ||| 35% >>> 30%
- R – Healing Against Subsequent Targets :: 50% >>> 40% of damage
No League champion exemplifies healing more than Vladimir. Riot hit him with a bunch of nerfs to that inbuilt healing, but JalYt Justin thinks it wasn’t enough. “While they did try to remedy some of this healing, they did not end up nerfing base healing value, which means that Vladimir will be able to scale more safely into the mid and late game without consequence,” he said. JalYt Justin expects Vladimir to be a top-tier mid laner in this patch.
Volibear
- W – Heal :: 20/35/50/65/80 (+8/10/12/14/16% of Volibear’s missing health) >>> 20/35/50/65/80 (+7/8.5/10/11.5/13% of Volibear’s missing health)
- E – Shield :: 15% maximum health (+80% AP) >>> 14% maximum health (+75% AP)
- R – Bonus Health :: 200/400/600 >>> 175/350/525
Warwick
- Q – Heal Percentage :: 30/45/60/75/90% >>> 25/37.5/50/62.5/75%
Xin Zhao
- Passive – Heal :: 7-92 (levels 1-18) (+10% AD) (+55% AP) >>> 6-74 (levels 1-18) (+7% AD) (+55% AP)
Yasuo
- Passive – Shield :: 115-525 >>> 100 – 475 (levels 1-18)
Yone
- W – Shield :: 40-60 (levels 1-18) (+60% bonus AD) >>> 35-55 (levels 1-18) (+55% bonus AD)
Yorick
- Q – Minimum Heal :: 12-82 (levels 1-18) >>> 10-68 (levels 1-18)
Yuumi
- Passive – Shield :: 60-400 (levels 1-18) (+30% AP) >>> 56-360 (levels 1-18) (+25% AP)
- E – Heal :: 70/100/130/160/190 (+35% AP) >>> 65/90/115/140/165 (+25% AP)
Much like Lulu, Yuumi is also fantastic at enabling hyper carries. She is one of the best scaling enchanters in the game, too. “Since champions are going to be a lot tankier, she’s going to get more value out of her heals and she’s going to be allowed to scale more safely into the late game since it’ll be easier to keep her partner alive,” JalYt Justin said.
Zac
- Passive – Healing Upon Consuming Chunks :: 4/5/6/7% >>> 4/4.75/5.5/6.25% maximum health
Items
Thornmail
- Thorns – Grievous Wounds :: 40% >>> 30%
- Grievous Wounds Upon Immobilizing Champions :: 60% >>> 50%
Bramble Vest
- Thorns – Grievous Wounds :: 40% >>> 30%
Mortal Reminder
- Sepsis – Grievous Wounds :: 40% >>> 30%
- Sepsis – Grievous Wounds After 3 Attacks Against Champions :: 60% >>> 50%
Chempunk Chainsword
- Hackshorn – Grievous Wounds :: 40% >>> 30%
- Hackshorn – Grievous Wounds On Targets With Less Than 50% Maximum Health :: 60% >>> 50%
Executioner’s Calling
- Rend – Grievous Wounds :: 40% >>> 30%
Morellonomicon
- Affliction – Grievous Wounds :: 40% >>> 30%
- Affliction – Grievous Wounds On Targets With Less Than 50% Maximum Health :: 60% >>> 50%
Chemtech Putrifier
- Puffcap Toxin – Grievous Wounds :: 40% >>> 30%
- Puffcap Toxin – Grievous Wounds Applied By Your and Empowered Ally’s Next Damage Instance :: 60% >>> 50%
Oblivion Orb
- Cursed – Grievous Wounds :: 40% >>> 30%
Void Staff
- Magic Penetration :: 45% >>> 40%
Blighting Jewel
- Magic Penetration :: 15% >>> 13%
Lord Dominik’s Regards
- Armor Penetration :: 35% >>> 30%
Last Whisper
- Armor Penetration :: 20% >>> 18%
Demonic Embrace
- Burn Damage :: 2% (melee) / 1.2% (ranged) >>> 1.8% (melee) / 1.0% (ranged) maximum health
Moonstone Renewer
- Starlit Grace – Heal :: 70 >>> 60
- Heal and Shield Power :: 6% >>> 5% per stack (still 5 stacks maximum)
- Mythic Passive :: +10 >>> +8 heal to Starlit Grace per Legendary item owned (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Starcaster)
Sunfire Aegis
- Damage Amplification :: 12% >>> 10% per stack (still 6 stacks maximum) (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Forgefire Crest)
Death’s Dance
- Heal :: 175% >>> 150% bonus AD
Divine Sunderer
- Heal :: 7.8% (melee) /3.6% (ranged) >>> 6% (melee) /3% (ranged) maximum health
Doran’s Ring
- Drain – Mana Regeneration :: Restore ||| 0.75 mana per second, increased to 1.25 >>> 1 mana per second, increased to 1.5 for 10 seconds
- Healing Instead of Mana :: 50% >>> 45% of Drain value
Elixir of Wrath
- Physical Vamp :: 15% >>> 12%
Fimbulwinter
- Shield :: 100-200 (+5% current mana) >>> 100-180 (+4.5% current mana)
Gargoyle Stoneplate
- Shield :: 100 (+100% bonus health) >>> 100 (+90% bonus health)
Goredrinker
- Omnivamp :: 10% >>> 8% (15% >>> 10% for Ornn Masterwork item, Ceaseless Hunger)
- Heal :: 25% AD (+10% missing health) >>> 20% AD (+8% missing health)
Hailblade
- Omnivamp :: 8% >>> 7%
Emberknife
- Omnivamp :: 8% >>> 7%
Knight’s Vow
- Self-Heal :: 8% >>> 7% of damage dealt by Worthy ally
Locket of the Iron Solari
- Shield :: 200-365 >>> 180-330 (target’s levels 1-18) (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Reliquary of the Golden Dawn)
Maw of Malmortius
- Omnivamp :: 12% >>> 10%
Mikael’s Blessing
- Heal :: 100-200 (levels 1-18) >>> 100 – 180 (levels 1-18)
Phage
- Heal :: 2% (melee) / 1% (ranged) >>> 1.6% (melee) / 0.8% (ranged) maximum health
Redemption
- Heal :: 200-400 >>> 180-340 (target’s levels 1-18)
Riftmaker
- Omnivamp :: 8% >>> 7% (10% >>> 8% for Ornn Masterwork item, Icathia’s Curse)
Seraph’s Embrace
- Heal :: 35% >>> 25% of mana spent
Shard of True Ice
- Base Mana Regeneration :: 100% >>> 115%
Sterak’s Gage
- Shield :: 75% >>> 70% bonus health
Vampiric Scepter
- Life Steal :: 8% >>> 7%
Bloodthirster
- Life Steal :: 20% >>> 18%
- Overheal Shield :: 50-350 >>> 50-320 (levels 1-18)
Eclipse
- Omnivamp :: 8% >>> 7% (10% >>> 8% for Ornn Masterwork item, Syzygy)
- Shield :: 180 (+40% AD) >>> 160 (+35% AD) (still reduced by 50% for ranged champions)
Immortal Shieldbow
- Life Steal :: 8% >>> 7% (10% >>> 8% for Ornn Masterwork item, Bloodward)
- Shield :: 275-700 >>> 250-630 (levels 1-18)
Runes
Conditioning
- Total Armor and MR Increase :: 5% >>> 4%
Conqueror
- Omnivamp :: 9% (melee) / 8% (ranged) >>> 6% (melee) / 5% (ranged)
Font of Life
- Ally Heal Upon Attacking Marked Enemies :: 5 (+1% of your maximum health) >>> 5 (+0.9% of your maximum health)
Grasp of the Undying
- Heal :: 2% (melee) / 1.2% (ranged) >>> 1.7% (melee) / 1.02% (ranged) maximum health
- Damage :: 4% (melee) / 2.4% (ranged) >>> 3.5% (melee) / 2.1% (ranged) maximum health
Guardian
- Shield :: 50-130 (levels 1-18) (+15% AP) (+9% bonus health) >>> 45-120 (levels 1-18) (+12.5% AP) (+8% bonus health)
Nullifying Orb
- Magic Damage Shield :: 40-120 (levels 1-18) (+15% bonus AD) (+10% AP) >>> 35-110 (levels 1-18) (+14% bonus AD) (+9% AP)
Overheal
- Maximum Shield :: 10 (+10% maximum health) >>> 10 (+9% maximum health)
Summon Aery
- Shield :: 35-80 (levels 1-18) (+40% bonus AD) (+25% AP) >>> 30-75 (levels 1-18) (+35% bonus AD) (+22.5% AP)
Taste of Blood
- Heal :: 18-35 (levels 1-18) (+20% bonus AD) (+10% AP) >>> 16-30 (levels 1-18) (+15% bonus AD) (+8% AP)
Triumph
- Heal :: 12% >>> 10% of your missing health
Summoner spells
Barrier
- Shield: 115-455 > 105-411 (levels 1-18)
Heal
- Heal: 90-345 > 80-318 (levels 1-18)
Ignite
- Grievous Wounds: 60% > 50%
Smite
- Heal: 90 (+10% of max health) > 80 (+7.5% of max health)
Systems
Mountain Drake
- Mountain Dragon Soul – Shield :: 200 (+18% bonus AD) (+13.5% AP) (+13.5% bonus health) >>> 180 (+16% bonus AD) (12% AP) (+12% bonus health)
Ocean Drake
- Oceanic Will (Stacking Buff) – Health Regeneration :: 2.5/5/7.5/10% >>> 2/4/6/8% missing health per Ocean Drake slain
- Ocean Dragon Soul – Heal :: 160 (+36% bonus AD) (+22.5% AP) (+9% bonus health) >>> 130 (+26% bonus AD) (+17% AP) (+7% bonus health)
Baron Nashor
- Attack Damage :: 125 (+8 per minute) >>> 150 (+10 per minute)
- Maximum Attack Damage :: 435 >>> 520 (at 40 minutes)
- Void Corruption – Magic Damage :: 60 (+20% AD) >>> 70 (+20% AD)
- [UPDATE]: Baron now waits 30 seconds after taking damage before it can “Level Up” and gain stats, namely health
With every champion gaining some extra tankiness, it’s only natural that Baron would have to hit harder. Taking Baron at 20 minutes has been a viable strategy for most team compositions for a while now. JalYt Justin believes that these damage increases will heavily affect the ability to do that.
“I personally think that Baron being much stronger with its damage is one of the biggest changes of the whole patch, since Baron is considered a game-ender,” he said. “Being able to take Baron early on into the game is a huge win condition, and this will make it significantly harder to do so.”
With Baron becoming more of a threat, it will be harder for teams to start and take it, leading to a longer average game time.
Turrets
- Outer Turret AD :: 152-278 >>> 167-391 (minutes 0:00-13:30)
- Inner Turret AD :: 170-305 >>> 187-427 (minutes 0:00-13:30)
- Inhibitor Turret AD :: 170-305 >>> 187-427 (minutes 0:00-13:30)
- Nexus Turret AD :: 150-285 >>> 165-405 (minutes 0:00-13:30)
Mid-scope follow ups
Swain
R – Demonic Ascension
- [UPDATE]: Swain will now automatically cast Demonflare when R – Demonic Ascension expires. This will not occur if R – Demonic Ascension ends due to Swain’s death.
- [UPDATE]: Swain will now fully refill his Demonic Power upon champion takedowns
Taliyah
Bug fixes
- Fixed several bugs that prevented Taliyah from queueing her spells correctly
- Refixed a bug where Taliyah’s Q – Threaded Volley would not always go on the correct cooldown if cast on Worked Ground
- Fixed a few SFX bugs with Taliyah’s Worked Ground interactions
