Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends Patch 12.10

Here are the notes for League Patch 12.10, launching on Wednesday, May 25.

Champion Durability Update

Durability Base Stat Package

All champions will receive the following Durability Base Stat Package.

Base Health: +70

Health Growth: +14

Armor Growth: +1.2

Magic Resist Growth: +0.8

[UPDATE]: Thresh will receive an adjusted Durability Base Stat Package (see champion details)

Gamer Sensei coach insight The Durability Update will change almost everything about League of Legends. “The consequences of this are so massive and will hopefully change the game for the better. I highly expect considerable changes to the general meta, both for solo queue and pro play,” NicoThePico said. With every champion now being considerably tankier at level one and beyond, picks that favor drawn-out fights will rise up over champions that favor burst. NicoThePico believes that “we’re very likely going back to a bruiser-heavy meta, and the game will start feeling very different.” Everything from champion picks, to itemization, to the kind of plays you’re allowed to make (such as tower diving) will be completely shifted in a new direction.

Heals, Shields, Sustain, and Grievous Wounds

Healing: Reduced by ~10% earlier in game ~28% in later phases of the game (varies by champion)

earlier in game in later phases of the game (varies by champion) Shielding: Reduced by ~10%

Omnivamp: Reduced by ~10%

Grievous Wounds: 40% reduced healing > 30% reduced

Enhanced Grievous Wounds: 60% reduced > 50% reduced

Gamer Sensei coach insight This mass reduction in healing and shielding, as well as life steal and omnivamp, is meant to balance out the increase of durability across the board. This is necessary because “tankier champions create longer team fights, which increases the number of times you get to use your spell-rotation, including healing/shielding. In addition, these heals and shields are now more effective because the champions receiving them have more armor and MR, meaning they take less damage,” according to NicoThePico. Riot said that its “goal is NOT to nerf sustain. Since each champion utilizes sustain differently, some will be stronger with the update and others weaker.” While the objective is to keep picks that have healing and/or shielding as power neutral as possible, some champions will inevitably be stronger than intended as a result of this patch.

Champions

Aatrox

E – Healing Against Champions: 20/22.5/25/27.5/30% > 18/20/22/24/26% of damage dealt

E (Empowered During R) – Healing Against Champions: 26/32/38/44/50% > 25/30/35/40/45% of damage dealt

R – Increased Self-Healing: 30/45/60% > 25/40/55%

Ahri

Passive – Heal Upon Full Stacks (From Minions & Monsters): 40-120 (levels 1-18) (+25% AP) > 35-95 (levels 1-18) (+20% AP)

Passive – Heal Upon Champion Takedowns: 80-200 (levels 1-18) (+35% AP) > 75-165 (levels 1-18) (+30% AP)

Akshan

Passive – Shield :: 40-300 (levels 1-18) (+40% bonus AD) >>> 40-280 (levels 1-18) (+35% bonus AD)

Alistar

Passive – Self-Heal: 25-161 > 23-142 (levels 1-18) (note: still doubled for allies)

Annie

E – Shield: 40/90/140/190/240 (+40% AP) > 40/85/130/175/220 (+35% AP)

Aphelios

Severum – Healing From Basic Attacks: 3-10% > 2.5-9% (levels 1-18) of damage dealt

Severum – Healing From Attacks From Abilities: 9-30% > 8.3-30% (levels 1-18) of damage dealt

Severum – Overheal Shielding: Unchanged

R (Severum) – Heal Upon Champion Hit :: 275/400/525 > 250/350/450 (levels 6/11/16)

Azir

E – Shield: 80/120/160/200/240 (+70% AP) > 70/110/150/190/230 (+60% AP)

Bard

W – Minimum Heal: 30/60/90/120/150 (+30% AP) > 25/50/75/100/125 (+30% AP)

W – Maximum Heal: 60/105/150/195/240 (+60% AP) > 50/80/110/140/170/200 (+60% AP)

Camille

Passive – Adaptive Shield: 20% > 17% maximum health

Cassiopeia

E – Healing Against Poisoned Targets: 12/14/16/18/20% AP > 10/11.5/13/14.5/16% AP, (still reduced by 75% against minions and small monsters)

Cho’Gath

Passive – Heal :: 20-71 >>> 18-52 (levels 1-18)

Darius

Q – Healing Against Champions and Large Monsters :: 15% >>> 13% of missing health per enemy hit by blade, up to 3

Diana

W – Shield :: 30/45/60/75/90 (+30% AP) (+10% bonus health) >>> 25/40/55/70/85 (+25% AP) (+9% bonus health)

Dr. Mundo

R – Increased Base Health :: 15/20/25% >>> 10/15/20% missing health

Ekko

W – Shield :: 80/100/120/140/160 (+150% AP) >>> 70/90/110/130/150 (+150% AP)

Elise

Passive (Spider Form) – Healing From Basic Attacks :: 4/6/8/10 (+10% AP) >>> 4/6/8/10 (+8% AP)

Fiora

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Healing Against Vitals :: 40-115 >>> 35-100 (levels 1-18)

R – Heal Per Second :: 80/110/140 (+60% bonus AD) >>> 75/110/125 (+60% bonus AD)

Gamer Sensei coach insight Fiora is one of the many champions on this list that will be helped out by this patch. Despite losing healing on her individual vitals, Fiora can now access even more of them. “Fiora loves the tankiness changes as it allows her to proc more vitals, get more healing overall, and remain longer in a fight without being bursted down,” JalYt Justin said. “Since her main counterplay is to burst her down when her W is down, Fiora will be a lot stronger after these changes.”

Fiddlesticks

W – Healing Against Monsters :: 50% >>> 45% of damage dealt (still 15% against minions)

W – Healing Against Champions :: 30/40/50/60/70% >>> 25/32.5/40/47.5/55% of damage dealt

Galio

W – Magic Damage Shield :: 8/9.75/11.5/13.25/15% >>> 7.5/9/10.5/11/13.5% maximum health

Gangplank

W – Heal :: 50/75/100/125/150 (+15% missing health) >>> 45/70/95/120/145 (+13% missing health)

Garen

Passive – Health Regeneration :: 1.5-10.1% >>> 1.2-9% (levels 1-18) maximum health every 5 seconds

W – Shield :: 70/95/120/145/170 (+20% bonus health) >>> 65/85/105/125/145 (+18% bonus health)

Gragas

Passive – Heal :: 8% >>> 6.5% maximum health

Gwen

Passive – Healing Against Champions :: 70% >>> 60% of damage dealt

Passive – Maximum Healing Against Champions :: 12-30 (levels 1-18) (+7% AP) >>> 10-25 (levels 1-18) (+6.5% AP) per instance

Illaoi

Passive – Heal :: Tentacles heal Illaoi for ||| 5% >>> 4% of her missing health upon hitting at least one enemy champion

Irelia

Q – Heal :: 8/10/12/14/16% AD >>> 7/8/9/10/11% AD

Ivern

E – Shield :: 80/115/150/185/220 (+80% AP) >>> 70/100/130/160/190 (+75% AP)

Janna

E – Shield :: 80/110/140/179/200 (+65% AP) >>> 75/100/125/150/175 (+60% AP)

R – Heal Per Second :: 100/150/200 (+50% AP) >>> 90/145/200 (+45% AP)

Jarvan IV

W – Base Shield :: 60/85/110/135/160 >>> 60/80/100/120/140

W – Shield Increase :: 1.5% >>> 1.3% maximum health per enemy champion hit

Kai’Sa

R – Shield :: 75/100/125 (+100/150/200% AD) (+100% AP) >>> 70/90/110 (90/130/180% AD) (+90% AP)

Karma

W (R-Empowered) – Heal :: 20% (+1% per 100 AP) >>> 17% (+1% per 100 AP) missing health

E – Shield :: 90/135/180/225/270 (+50% AP) >>> 80/120/160/200/240 (+45% AP)

E (R-Empowered) – Primary Shield :: 25/80/135/190 (+50% AP) >>> 25/70/120/170 (+45% AP)

Katarina

R – Grievous Wounds Applied :: 60% >>> 50%

Kayle

W – Heal :: 60/90/120/150/180 (+30% AP) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+25% AP)

Kayn

Passive (Darkin Slayer) – Healing From Abilities Against Champions :: 30-40% (levels 1-18) >>> 25-35% (levels 1-18) of physical damage dealt

E – Heal :: 100/115/130/145/160 (+40% bonus AD) >>> 90/100/110/120/130 (+35% bonus AD)

R (Darkin Slayer) – Heal :: 10.5% (+9.1% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 9.75% (+8.45% per 100 bonus AD) of target’s maximum health (70% >>> 65% of damage amount)

Kha’Zix

W – Heal :: 60/85/110/135/160 (+50% AP) >>> 55/75/95/115/135 (+50% AP)

Kindred

W (Passive) – Healing Upon Full Stacks :: 49-100 >>> 47-81 (based on missing health)

R – Heal :: 250/325/400 >>> 225/300/375

Kled

Passive – Skaarl’s Health Upon Returning :: 50/60/70/80% >>> 45/55/65/75% (levels 1/6/11/16) of Skaarl’s maximum health

Q (Mounted) – Grievous Wounds Upon Pull :: 60% >>> 50%

Lee Sin

W1 – Shield :: 55/110/165/220/275 (+80% AP) >>> 50/100/150/200/250 (+80% AP)

W2 – Bonus Life Steal & Spell Vamp :: 5/10/15/20/25% >>> 5/9.5/14/18.5/23%

Lillia

Passive – Healing Against Large Monsters :: 27-104 (levels 1-18) (+6% AP) >>> 24-75 (levels 1-18) (+5.4% AP)

Passive – Healing Against Champions :: 12-140 (levels 1-18) (+20% AP) >>> 11-125 (levels 1-18) (+18% AP)

Lissandra

R – Minimum Self-Heal :: 100/150/200 (+30% AP) >>> 90/140/190 (+25% AP)

Lulu

Image via Riot Games

E – Shield :: 80/120/160/200/240 (+40% AP) >>> 75/110/145/180/215 (+35% AP)

R – Bonus Health :: 300/450/600 (+50% AP) >>> 275/425/575 (+45% AP)

Gamer Sensei coach insight Lulu is the queen of buffing up a single hyper carry. This meta will heavily favor those DPS-focused-carries and Lulu naturally comes to mind despite the E and R nerfs. JalYt Justin predicts that “Lulu will be one of the best supports in the game moving forward. Her ability to enable hypercarries is second to none, and since many hypercarries in the bot lane are likely to make a resurgence, she is also going to be brought alongside that.”

Lux

W – Shield :: 45/65/85/105/125 (+35% AP) >>> 40/55/70/85/100 (+35% AP)

Malphite

Passive – Shield :: 10% >>> 9% maximum health

Maokai

Passive – Healing From Empowered Basic Attacks :: 5-65 (+5-15% maximum health) by level 17 >>> 5-45 (+4.5-11% maximum health) by level 15

Mordekaiser

W – Shield to Heal :: 40/42.5/45/47.5/50% >>> 35/37.5/40/42.5/45%

Morgana

Passive – Healing From Abilities :: 20% >>> 18% of damage dealt against champions, large minions, and medium & large monsters

Nami

W – Heal :: 60/85/110/135/160 (+30% AP) >>> 55/75/95/115/135 (+25% AP)

Nasus

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Life Steal :: 10/16/22% >>> 9/14/19% (levels 1/7/13)

Gamer Sensei coach insight Nasus is a scaling champion who is very used to being bullied in the early game. The durability buffs will certainly help him earn stacks more effectively. Despite losing a bit of life steal, Nasus should be much stronger overall. “He has ways to mitigate damage taken against some of the potentially resurging picks like Irelia, Jax, and Fiora,” JalYt Justin said. “His W is an excellent safety tool for handling auto attack based champions in the laning phase.”

Nautilus

W – Shield :: 45/55/65/75/85 (+9/10/11/12/13% maximum health) >>> 40/50/60/70/80 (+8/9/10/11/12% maximum health)

Nidalee

E – Base Heal :: 35/55/75/95/115 (+32.5% AP) >>> 35/50/65/80/95 (+27.5% AP)

Nocturne

Passive – Healing From Empowered Basic Attacks :: 15-40 (levels 1-18) (+15% AP) >>> 13-30 (levels 1-18) (+30% AP) per enemy hit (still reduced by 50% against minions)

Nunu & Willump

Q – Base Healing Against Non-Champions :: 75/110/145/180/215 (+90% AP) (+10% bonus health) >>> 65/95/125/155/185 (+70% AP) (+6% bonus health) (still reduced to 60% against champions

Olaf

Passive Life Steal :: 10-30% (levels 1-18) >>> 9-22.5% (levels 1-18)

W Shield :: 10/45/80/115/150 (+25% missing health) >>> 10/40/70/100/130 (+22.5% missing

health)

Orianna

E – Shield :: 60/100/140/180/220 (+50% AP) >>> 55/90/125/160/195 (+45% AP)

Poppy

Q – Shield :: 15/17.5/20% >>> 13/15.5/18% maximum health (levels 1/7/13

Pyke

Passive – Grey Health Upper Cap :: 60% >>> 55% maximum health

Passive – Damage to Grey Health :: 10% (+0.25% per 1 Lethality) >>> 9% (+0.2% per 1 Lethality)

Passive – Empowered Damage to Grey Health :: 45% (+0.5% per 1 Lethality) >>> 40% (+0.4% per 1 Lethality)

Rakan

Passive – Shield :: 33-254 (levels 1-18) (+90% AP) >>> 30-225 (levels 1-18) (+85% AP)

Q – Heal :: 18-120 (levels 1-18) (+70% AP) >>> 18-90 (levels 1-18) (+55% AP)

E – Shield :: 40/65/90/115/140 (+80% AP) >>> 35/60/85/110/135 (+70% AP)

Rell

Q – Heal Per Champion Hit :: 10/15/20/25/30 (+5% missing health) >>> 10/15/20/25/30 (+4% missing health)

W (Crash Down) – Shield :: 40/70/100/130/160 (+13% maximum health) >>> 35/60/85/110/135 (+12% maximum health)

Renata Glasc

E – Shield :: 50/70/90/110/130 (+50% AP) >>> 50/65/80/95/110 (+50% AP)

Renekton

Q – Healing Against Non-Champions :: 2/3/4/5/6 (+3% bonus AD) >>> 2/3/4/5/6 (+2% bonus AD)

Q – Healing Against Champions :: 12/18/24/30/36 (+16% bonus AD) >>> 10/14/18/22/26 (+15% bonus AD)

Q (Empowered) – Healing Against Non-Champions :: 6/9/12/15/18 (+9% bonus AD) >>> 6/9/12/15/18 (+6% bonus AD)

Q (Empowered) Healing Against Champions :: 36/54/72/90/108 (+48% bonus AD) >>> 30/42/54/66/78 (+45% bonus AD

Riven

E – Shield :: 85/115/145/175/205 (+120% bonus AD) >>> 80/105/130/155/180 (+110% bonus AD)

Rumble

E – Shield :: 60/95/130/165/200 (+50% AP) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+45% AP)

Senna

Q – Heal :: 40/60/80/100/120 (+40% bonus AD) (+40% AP) (+1.6 per 1 Lethality) >>> 40/55/70/85/100 (+30% bonus AD) (+40% AP) (+1.6 per 1 Lethality)

R – Shield :: 120/160/200 (+40% AP) (+1.5 per Soul) >>> 100/150/200 (+40% AP) (+1.5 per Soul)

Seraphine

W – Shield :: 60/80/100/120/140 (+40% AP) >>> 50/70/90/110/130 (+35% AP)

W – Heal Per Ally :: 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% (+0.75% per 100 AP) >>> 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% (+0.6% per 100 AP) of target’s missing health

Shen

Passive – Shield :: 50-101 (levels 1-18) (+14% bonus health) >>> 50-101 (levels 1-18) (+12% bonus health)

R – Shield :: 140/320/500 (+17.5% bonus health) >>> 130/290/450 (+16% bonus health)

Singed

Q (During R) – Grievous Wounds Applied By Poison Trail :: 40% >>> 30%

Sion

W – Shield :: 60/85/110/135/160 (+10/11/12/13/14% maximum health) >>> 60/85/110/135/160 (+8/9/10/11/12% maximum health)

Skarner

W – Shield :: 10/11/12/13/14% maximum health (+80% AP) >>> 9/10/11/12/13% maximum health (+80% AP)

Sona

W – Shield :: 25/50/75/100/125 (+30% AP) >>> 25/45/65/85/105 (+25% AP)

W – Heal :: 30/50/70/90/110 (+20% AP) >>> 30/45/60/75/90 (+15% AP)

Soraka

W – Heal :: 100/130/160/200/220 (+65% AP) >>> 90/110/130/150/170 (+50% AP)

R – Heal :: 130/215/300 (+55% AP) >>> 125/205/ 285 (+50% AP)

Swain

Passive – Heal Per Soul Fragment :: 4/5.5/7/9% >>> 3.5/4.5/5.5/7% (levels 1/6/11/16) maximum health

R – Drain Heal Per Second :: 15/40/65 (+25% AP) >>> 15/30/45 (+20% AP)

Sylas

W – Heal :: 25/50/75/100/125 (+40% AP) >>> 20/40/60/80/100 (+35% AP)

Tahm Kench

Q – Heal :: 10/15/20/25/30 (+4/4.5/5/5.5/6% missing health) >>> 10/12.5/15/17.5/20 (+3/3.5/4/4.5/5% missing health)

E – Damage Stored Into Grey Health :: 15/25/35/45/55% >>> 13/21/29/37/45%

E – Increased Damage Stored Into Grey Health :: 45/50/55/60/65% >>> 40/42.5/45/47.5/50%

Talon

Q – Heal :: 10-70 (levels 1-18) >>> 9-55 (levels 1-18)

Taric

Q – Heal :: 30 (+20% AP) (+1% Taric’s maximum health) >>> 25 (+15% AP) (+0.75% Taric’s maximum health)

W – Shield :: 8/9/10/11/12% >>> 7/8/9/10/11% of target’s maximum health

Thresh

Health Growth :: 95 >>> 115

Armor Growth :: Unchanged (does NOT receive Durability Base Stat Package)

W – Shield :: 60/90/120/150/180 (+2 per Soul) >>> 50/75/100/125/150 (+2 per Soul)

Trundle

Passive – Heal :: 2-7% >>> 1.8-5.5% (levels 1-18) of enemy’s maximum health

Tryndamere

Q – Minimum Heal :: 30/40/50/60/70 (+30% AP) >>> 25/33/41/49/57 (+30% AP)

Q – Additional Heal Per Fury :: 0.5/0.95/1.4/1.85/2.3 (+1.2% AP) >>> 0.45/0.75/1.05/1.35/1.65 (+1.2% AP)

Udyr

W – Shield :: 60/95/130/165/200/235 (+50% AP) >>> 60/90/120/150/180/210 (+45% AP)

W – Heal :: 2.5-5% >>> 2-4% based on missing health

Urgot

E – Shield :: 60/80/100/120/140 (+150% bonus AD) (+15% bonus health) >>> 55/75/95/115/135 (+135% bonus AD) (+13.5% bonus health)

Varus

E – Grievous Wounds :: 40% >>> 30%

Vi

Passive – Shield :: 15% >>> 13% maximum health

Viego

Passive – Heal Upon Possession :: 3% (+3% bonus AD) (+2% AP) (+5% per 100% attack speed) >>> 2.5% (+2.5% bonus AD) (+2% AP) (+5% per 100% attack speed) of target’s maximum health

Q – Healing Upon Basic Attacks Against Marked Champions :: 150% >>> 135%

Q – Healing Upon Basic Attacks Against Marked Monsters :: 155% >>> 145% (healing against minions still reduced to 10%)

Viktor

Q – Shield :: 30-115 (levels 1-18) (+20% AP) >>> 27-105 (levels -18) (+18% AP)

Vex

W – Shield :: 50/80/110/140/170 (+80% AP) >>> 50/75/100/125/150 (+75% AP)

Vladimir

Image via Riot Games

Q – Heal :: 20/25/30/35/40 (+35% AP) >>> 20/25/30/35/40 (+30% AP)

Q (Empowered) – Additional Heal :: 30-200 (levels 1-18) + (5% (+4% AP) missing health) >>> 30-200 (levels 1-18) + (5% (+3.5% AP) missing health)

Q (Empowered) – Additional Heal (Against Minions) :: Reduced to ||| 35% >>> 30%

R – Healing Against Subsequent Targets :: 50% >>> 40% of damage

Gamer Sensei coach insight No League champion exemplifies healing more than Vladimir. Riot hit him with a bunch of nerfs to that inbuilt healing, but JalYt Justin thinks it wasn’t enough. “While they did try to remedy some of this healing, they did not end up nerfing base healing value, which means that Vladimir will be able to scale more safely into the mid and late game without consequence,” he said. JalYt Justin expects Vladimir to be a top-tier mid laner in this patch.

Volibear

W – Heal :: 20/35/50/65/80 (+8/10/12/14/16% of Volibear’s missing health) >>> 20/35/50/65/80 (+7/8.5/10/11.5/13% of Volibear’s missing health)

E – Shield :: 15% maximum health (+80% AP) >>> 14% maximum health (+75% AP)

R – Bonus Health :: 200/400/600 >>> 175/350/525

Warwick

Q – Heal Percentage :: 30/45/60/75/90% >>> 25/37.5/50/62.5/75%

Xin Zhao

Passive – Heal :: 7-92 (levels 1-18) (+10% AD) (+55% AP) >>> 6-74 (levels 1-18) (+7% AD) (+55% AP)

Yasuo

Passive – Shield :: 115-525 >>> 100 – 475 (levels 1-18)

Yone

W – Shield :: 40-60 (levels 1-18) (+60% bonus AD) >>> 35-55 (levels 1-18) (+55% bonus AD)

Yorick

Q – Minimum Heal :: 12-82 (levels 1-18) >>> 10-68 (levels 1-18)

Yuumi

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Shield :: 60-400 (levels 1-18) (+30% AP) >>> 56-360 (levels 1-18) (+25% AP)

E – Heal :: 70/100/130/160/190 (+35% AP) >>> 65/90/115/140/165 (+25% AP)

Gamer Sensei coach insight Much like Lulu, Yuumi is also fantastic at enabling hyper carries. She is one of the best scaling enchanters in the game, too. “Since champions are going to be a lot tankier, she’s going to get more value out of her heals and she’s going to be allowed to scale more safely into the late game since it’ll be easier to keep her partner alive,” JalYt Justin said.

Zac

Passive – Healing Upon Consuming Chunks :: 4/5/6/7% >>> 4/4.75/5.5/6.25% maximum health

Items

Thornmail

Thorns – Grievous Wounds :: 40% >>> 30%

Grievous Wounds Upon Immobilizing Champions :: 60% >>> 50%

Bramble Vest

Thorns – Grievous Wounds :: 40% >>> 30%

Mortal Reminder

Sepsis – Grievous Wounds :: 40% >>> 30%

Sepsis – Grievous Wounds After 3 Attacks Against Champions :: 60% >>> 50%

Chempunk Chainsword

Hackshorn – Grievous Wounds :: 40% >>> 30%

Hackshorn – Grievous Wounds On Targets With Less Than 50% Maximum Health :: 60% >>> 50%

Executioner’s Calling

Rend – Grievous Wounds :: 40% >>> 30%

Morellonomicon

Affliction – Grievous Wounds :: 40% >>> 30%

Affliction – Grievous Wounds On Targets With Less Than 50% Maximum Health :: 60% >>> 50%

Chemtech Putrifier

Puffcap Toxin – Grievous Wounds :: 40% >>> 30%

Puffcap Toxin – Grievous Wounds Applied By Your and Empowered Ally’s Next Damage Instance :: 60% >>> 50%

Oblivion Orb

Cursed – Grievous Wounds :: 40% >>> 30%

Void Staff

Magic Penetration :: 45% >>> 40%

Blighting Jewel

Magic Penetration :: 15% >>> 13%

Lord Dominik’s Regards

Armor Penetration :: 35% >>> 30%

Last Whisper

Armor Penetration :: 20% >>> 18%

Demonic Embrace

Burn Damage :: 2% (melee) / 1.2% (ranged) >>> 1.8% (melee) / 1.0% (ranged) maximum health

Moonstone Renewer

Starlit Grace – Heal :: 70 >>> 60

Heal and Shield Power :: 6% >>> 5% per stack (still 5 stacks maximum)

Mythic Passive :: +10 >>> +8 heal to Starlit Grace per Legendary item owned (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Starcaster)

Sunfire Aegis

Damage Amplification :: 12% >>> 10% per stack (still 6 stacks maximum) (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Forgefire Crest)

Death’s Dance

Heal :: 175% >>> 150% bonus AD

Divine Sunderer

Heal :: 7.8% (melee) /3.6% (ranged) >>> 6% (melee) /3% (ranged) maximum health

Doran’s Ring

Drain – Mana Regeneration :: Restore ||| 0.75 mana per second, increased to 1.25 >>> 1 mana per second, increased to 1.5 for 10 seconds

Healing Instead of Mana :: 50% >>> 45% of Drain value

Elixir of Wrath

Physical Vamp :: 15% >>> 12%

Fimbulwinter

Shield :: 100-200 (+5% current mana) >>> 100-180 (+4.5% current mana)

Gargoyle Stoneplate

Shield :: 100 (+100% bonus health) >>> 100 (+90% bonus health)

Goredrinker

Omnivamp :: 10% >>> 8% (15% >>> 10% for Ornn Masterwork item, Ceaseless Hunger)

Heal :: 25% AD (+10% missing health) >>> 20% AD (+8% missing health)

Hailblade

Omnivamp :: 8% >>> 7%

Emberknife

Omnivamp :: 8% >>> 7%

Knight’s Vow

Self-Heal :: 8% >>> 7% of damage dealt by Worthy ally

Locket of the Iron Solari

Shield :: 200-365 >>> 180-330 (target’s levels 1-18) (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Reliquary of the Golden Dawn)

Maw of Malmortius

Omnivamp :: 12% >>> 10%

Mikael’s Blessing

Heal :: 100-200 (levels 1-18) >>> 100 – 180 (levels 1-18)

Phage

Heal :: 2% (melee) / 1% (ranged) >>> 1.6% (melee) / 0.8% (ranged) maximum health

Redemption

Heal :: 200-400 >>> 180-340 (target’s levels 1-18)

Riftmaker

Omnivamp :: 8% >>> 7% (10% >>> 8% for Ornn Masterwork item, Icathia’s Curse)

Seraph’s Embrace

Heal :: 35% >>> 25% of mana spent

Shard of True Ice

Base Mana Regeneration :: 100% >>> 115%

Sterak’s Gage

Shield :: 75% >>> 70% bonus health

Vampiric Scepter

Life Steal :: 8% >>> 7%

Bloodthirster

Life Steal :: 20% >>> 18%

Overheal Shield :: 50-350 >>> 50-320 (levels 1-18)

Eclipse

Omnivamp :: 8% >>> 7% (10% >>> 8% for Ornn Masterwork item, Syzygy)

Shield :: 180 (+40% AD) >>> 160 (+35% AD) (still reduced by 50% for ranged champions)

Immortal Shieldbow

Life Steal :: 8% >>> 7% (10% >>> 8% for Ornn Masterwork item, Bloodward)

Shield :: 275-700 >>> 250-630 (levels 1-18)

Runes

Conditioning

Total Armor and MR Increase :: 5% >>> 4%

Conqueror

Omnivamp :: 9% (melee) / 8% (ranged) >>> 6% (melee) / 5% (ranged)

Font of Life

Ally Heal Upon Attacking Marked Enemies :: 5 (+1% of your maximum health) >>> 5 (+0.9% of your maximum health)

Grasp of the Undying

Heal :: 2% (melee) / 1.2% (ranged) >>> 1.7% (melee) / 1.02% (ranged) maximum health

Damage :: 4% (melee) / 2.4% (ranged) >>> 3.5% (melee) / 2.1% (ranged) maximum health

Guardian

Shield :: 50-130 (levels 1-18) (+15% AP) (+9% bonus health) >>> 45-120 (levels 1-18) (+12.5% AP) (+8% bonus health)

Nullifying Orb

Magic Damage Shield :: 40-120 (levels 1-18) (+15% bonus AD) (+10% AP) >>> 35-110 (levels 1-18) (+14% bonus AD) (+9% AP)

Overheal

Maximum Shield :: 10 (+10% maximum health) >>> 10 (+9% maximum health)

Summon Aery

Shield :: 35-80 (levels 1-18) (+40% bonus AD) (+25% AP) >>> 30-75 (levels 1-18) (+35% bonus AD) (+22.5% AP)

Taste of Blood

Heal :: 18-35 (levels 1-18) (+20% bonus AD) (+10% AP) >>> 16-30 (levels 1-18) (+15% bonus AD) (+8% AP)

Triumph

Heal :: 12% >>> 10% of your missing health

Summoner spells

Barrier

Shield: 115-455 > 105-411 (levels 1-18)

Heal

Heal: 90-345 > 80-318 (levels 1-18)

Ignite

Grievous Wounds: 60% > 50%

Smite

Heal: 90 (+10% of max health) > 80 (+7.5% of max health)

Systems

Mountain Drake

Mountain Dragon Soul – Shield :: 200 (+18% bonus AD) (+13.5% AP) (+13.5% bonus health) >>> 180 (+16% bonus AD) (12% AP) (+12% bonus health)

Ocean Drake

Oceanic Will (Stacking Buff) – Health Regeneration :: 2.5/5/7.5/10% >>> 2/4/6/8% missing health per Ocean Drake slain

Ocean Dragon Soul – Heal :: 160 (+36% bonus AD) (+22.5% AP) (+9% bonus health) >>> 130 (+26% bonus AD) (+17% AP) (+7% bonus health)

Baron Nashor

Attack Damage :: 125 (+8 per minute) >>> 150 (+10 per minute)

Maximum Attack Damage :: 435 >>> 520 (at 40 minutes)

Void Corruption – Magic Damage :: 60 (+20% AD) >>> 70 (+20% AD)

[UPDATE]: Baron now waits 30 seconds after taking damage before it can “Level Up” and gain stats, namely health

Gamer Sensei coach insight With every champion gaining some extra tankiness, it’s only natural that Baron would have to hit harder. Taking Baron at 20 minutes has been a viable strategy for most team compositions for a while now. JalYt Justin believes that these damage increases will heavily affect the ability to do that. “I personally think that Baron being much stronger with its damage is one of the biggest changes of the whole patch, since Baron is considered a game-ender,” he said. “Being able to take Baron early on into the game is a huge win condition, and this will make it significantly harder to do so.” With Baron becoming more of a threat, it will be harder for teams to start and take it, leading to a longer average game time.

Turrets

Outer Turret AD :: 152-278 >>> 167-391 (minutes 0:00-13:30)

Inner Turret AD :: 170-305 >>> 187-427 (minutes 0:00-13:30)

Inhibitor Turret AD :: 170-305 >>> 187-427 (minutes 0:00-13:30)

Nexus Turret AD :: 150-285 >>> 165-405 (minutes 0:00-13:30)

Mid-scope follow ups

Swain

R – Demonic Ascension

[UPDATE] : Swain will now automatically cast Demonflare when R – Demonic Ascension expires. This will not occur if R – Demonic Ascension ends due to Swain’s death.

: Swain will now automatically cast Demonflare when R – Demonic Ascension expires. This will not occur if R – Demonic Ascension ends due to Swain’s death. [UPDATE]: Swain will now fully refill his Demonic Power upon champion takedowns

Taliyah

