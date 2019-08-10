Kroenke Sports & Entertainment deal to acquire Echo Fox’s LCS slot falls through

The deal between Kroenke Sports & Entertainment and Echo Fox to acquire their LCS slot has fallen through, according to a report by ESPN’s Jacob Wolf. This comes after Sentinels CEO Robert Moore filed a lawsuit against Kroenke on Aug. 1, alleging that Kroenke violated a verbal joint venture agreement.

Kroenke withdrew their agreement with Echo Fox on Friday Aug. 9, which was said to be worth $30.25 million. Moore alleged that the agreement to buy Echo Fox violated an agreement between him and Kroenke. Moore is the CEO of The Sentinels, who currently operate Kroenke’s esports arm, KSE Esports. This includes managing the operations of the Los Angeles Gladiators in the Overwatch League.

Jacob Wolf @ #SSC2019 on Twitter @echofoxgg is expected to work with @LCSOfficial to evaluate other offers and come to a resolution, league and team sources told ESPN. Prior to the Kroenke deal, other interest included Allen Shapiro of Dick Clark Productions, @EvilGeniuses and @compLexity, sources said. https://t.co/XRkyu3GWxQ

Echo Fox will have to go back to the drawing board with Riot Games to sort out a new solution to sell their slot. Evil Geniuses, Complexity, and Allen Shapiro of Dick Clark Productions were front-runners for the slot behind Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, according to Wolf.

Echo Fox finished the LCS Summer Split 2019 in last place, scraping together four wins across the 18-game season.