Kevin Durant invests in NY Subliners, NY Excelsior ownership group Andbox

Two-time NBA champion and current Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant is joining Andbox, the ownership group of the Call of Duty League’s New York Subliners, the franchise announced today.

Durant's investment group, Thirty Five Ventures, is run by the 32-year-old and his agent and business partner Rich Kleiman, who told Forbes it was "a no-brainer" for Durant and his group to partner with Andbox.

“The passion that New York sports fans have has really hit home with me,” said Durant, president of Thirty Five Ventures. “Andbox is bringing that same energy to esports here, and that’s something Thirty Five Ventures is very excited to be a part of.”

Durant joins other Andbox investors such as actor Michael B. Jordan. As part of this partnership, Durant will "raise brand awareness, collaborate with gamers on online tournaments and live events and create custom merchandise and apparel," according to Forbes.

"Esports and basketball fans alike can look forward to seeing [Durant] in action, playing alongside some of the best pros in the world across the Andbox organization, including the New York Subliners," Andbox said in a release.

Andbox, which also owns the Overwatch League's New York Excelsior, is continuing to build its brand with big investments and other partnerships, including content creators like Bobby Plays and CDNThe3rd.

“There is no bigger stage in the world to compete on than here in New York, and that’s what drives superstars like Kevin Durant here and thankfully to us, just as it did with Clayster, a back-to-back Call of Duty champion who joined us this offseason,” said Farzam Kamel, the co-founder and president of Andbox. “The New York Tri-State area is the country’s largest market and a global hub for practically everything from sports and media to youth culture and fashion, yet it’s been long overlooked in the gaming industry. We’re changing that with Andbox and promise to keep delivering for New York’s fans and elevate New York esports on the world stage.”

The Subliners came in third place at the first Major of the 2021 Call of Duty League season earlier this month. The 2021 Overwatch League season will kick off on April 16.