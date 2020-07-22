K-pop idol Sehun becomes a shareholder in SeolHaeOne Prince

Despite languishing toward the bottom of the LCK standings, the team is making big business moves.

South Korean rapper Sehun is SeolHaeOne Prince’s newest shareholder, APE Sports, the organization’s parent company, announced today.

The well-known K-pop idol from the South Korean-Chinese boy group Exo joins a handful of other Korean artists, like Niel from the band Teen Top and Sohyeon of G-Idle, who have gotten involved in esports.

Kim Ok-jin of APE Sports commented on the emergence of esports interest from the Korean entertainment industry. “Elements of traditional sports and entertainment coexist in esports, so we believe that the partnership with Sehun of EXO, who found incredible global success in the entertainment industry, will be of great help,” Kim Ok-jin told Inven Global.

APE Sports’ esports brand SeolHaeOne Prince operates teams in various titles, like PUBG, Teamfight Tactics, and VALORANT. But the organization is most well known for its presence in League of Legends.

Under the name APK Prince, the organization entered the LCK this year, going 6-12 in the 2020 LCK Spring Split. SeolHaeOne Prince now has a 1-9 record in the 2020 LCK Summer Split.

SeolHaeOne is one of 21 organizations that has reportedly applied to join the franchised LCK in 2021.