K/DA drops available during Twitch Rivals League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra Showdown

To celebrate the release of League of Legends K-Pop band K/DA’s latest track, “More,” players will be able to acquire limited-time themed icons to use in both League and Legends of Runeterra.

During tomorrow’s Twitch Rivals League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra Showdown, players will be able to earn the exclusive drops just by tuning into the stream.

we know you want MORE. we’re all about it



watch for a chance to earn 2020 @KDA_MUSIC ALL OUT Autograph and K/DA ALL OUT Seradotwav icon Drops



Tomorrow 10/29 at 2pm PT at https://t.co/Q8HdBSfUw4 pic.twitter.com/SKfiAzXutO — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) October 28, 2020

There are two available icons. One is the K/DA logo signed by all members of the group, while the other is an image of the band’s latest line-up addition, Seraphine.

Players who hope to earn these icons will need to ensure their Riot account is linked to their Twitch account. Once that is done, all you need to do is to watch the stream starting at 4 pm CT on Oct. 29 on the Twitch Rivals YouTube channel.

The next champion coming to League is K/DA member Seraphine and she is expected to join the champion lineup in Patch 10.22 on Oct. 29. The Starry-Eyed Songstress brings with her a slew of abilities, including heals, shields, and crowd control, making her a perfect support champion.

K/DA will be releasing an EP next month on Nov. 6. This release will include “More,” as well as new, never-before-heard songs. The tracks have been worked on by a variety of different musicians, much like the act’s earlier releases.