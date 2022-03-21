Jade Raymond’s Haven Studios acquired by Sony

Jade Raymond, a decorated video game director best known for her work on the Assassin’s Creed franchise, started Haven Studios just about a year ago. And now, that studio is going to be a part of Sony Interactive Entertainment, the company announced today.

PlayStation has acquired Haven Entertainment Studios Inc., which is headed by Raymond and will continue to be after the acquisition. The studio is based in Canada, which means it will be the first Canada-based studio under PlayStation’s umbrella.

Raymond and her team at Haven Studios haven’t released any games yet since they’ve only been in existence for a year, meaning that Sony picked Haven Studios up without having a proven track record of successful games.

Although they don’t have anything out currently, the team started working on a PlayStation-exclusive IP after the studio was created. Since Haven partnered with Sony immediately after its inception, many are not surprised by the acquisition.

“Haven Studios is an emerging studio with an exceptional team of talent, and we’re delighted to welcome them into PlayStation as our first game development studio in Canada,” SIE president and CEO Jim Ryan said in a press release.

Haven Studios currently houses over 60 employees and is still experiencing growth. The studio hasn’t released any details as to what it is developing, but with Raymond at the helm and Sony’s confidence in the team, it’s bound to be something gamers will want.