Is Pokémon Unite free-to-play?

Pokémon Unite is releasing as a free-to-play MOBA title on the Nintendo Switch in July and mobile in September. It will follow many of the standard trends set by other games in the space.

Developer TiMi Studios has consistently called Unite “free-to-start,” which is a common term used to describe a game that’s FTP but offers players optional in-game purchases.

For Unite, the in-game purchases, which will be represented by gems, revolve around basic things like cosmetic items for playable Pokémon and the player’s trainer character. Gems can also be used as currency for things like Unite licenses, the method used to unlock various Pokémon to use in matches, or to upgrade the seasonal battle passes.

The only issue players might encounter with gems is that any purchased gems won’t carry over when using cross-progression to swap between mobile and Switch once the option becomes available. But players can use the same account on different devices, using either a Pokémon Trainer Club account or Nintendo account, and content purchased with gems will carry over.

More details about Unite’s in-game purchase options and various cosmetics should be released closer to the game’s launch in July.