How to watch the WoW MDI Last Stand Tournament

The final spot in the World of Warcraft Mythic Dungeon International Global Finals is up for grabs this weekend, where six teams will give it one last shot across three days of speedrunning dungeons.

The winner of the tournament will earn a spot in the MDI Global Finals, where they will meet the six teams that qualified from the MDI group weekend tournaments and the top qualifying team from China. The Global Finals will have a prize pool of $300,000.

The winner of this weekend’s Last Stand Tournament will secure the final invite to the Mythic Dungeon International Season 3 Global Finals!



Check out the Viewers Guide for everything you need to know – and more!



WoW Esports (@WoWEsports) May 16, 2022

WoW MDI Last Stand Tournament format

Unlike most MDI events, which are head-to-head speedrunning matches, the Last Stand Tournament takes a more time trial approach. From Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22, teams will have to complete keystones for six different dungeons. They may run each dungeon as many times as possible to get the fastest possible time.

Teams’ fastest run in each dungeon will be added up to make a cumulative time. The team with the fastest overall time will win and qualify for the Global Finals.

Where to watch the WoW MDI Last Stand Tournament

Coverage of the Last Stand Tournament will be on a plethora of YouTube channels, including English language coverage on the official Warcraft channel. Alternate language broadcasts will include French, German, Russian, Spanish, and Korean. Broadcasts will begin at 12pm CT every day from May 20 to 22 with a total of 15 hours of action across the weekend.

Following the tournament, MDI action will take a bit of a break before the Global Finals coming in the summer from July 8 to 10. The six teams that have already qualified for the finals are Donuts and Despair, Baldy, Perplexed, Echo, Sloth, and Monka.