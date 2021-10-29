How to watch the World of Warcraft MDI Global Finals

Eight of the best mythic dungeon running teams in the world are converging this weekend with $300,000 on the line.

Six teams that qualified from the Global Regional qualification are competing with one team from China and the winner of the Last Stand Tournament in a head-to-head, double-elimination bracket with best-of-three matches.

Broadcasts for the event are running all weekend long starting at noon CT each day with the grand finals coming on Sunday. The tournament will be broadcast exclusively on YouTube with the primary English broadcast on the official World of Warcraft channel. Alternate language options include French, German, Russian, and Spanish.

Among the top teams in the competition include Perplexed, Complexity, and Echo. Keystones for the event will vary between 20-23, and affixes will also vary.

The official WoW esports account posted what the affix and key level for each dungeon would be.

MDI Global Finals affixes and dungeon levels ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/h2A1vK8urr — WoW Esports (@WoWEsports) October 29, 2021

Bracket