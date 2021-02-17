How to watch BlizzCon 2021

"BlizzConline" is available for all to watch.

After over a year of waiting, the next installment of Blizzard Entertainment’s BlizzCon is finally here, albeit a bit different from years past.

Postponed from November, this year’s BlizzCon will now be a purely online event, lovingly dubbed BlizzConline. The show will be free for everyone to watch and there’s a lot to look forward to.

A look at the development of Overwatch 2, more information on Diablo IV, and whatever is up next for Hearthstone and World of Warcraft are on deck at BlizzCon 2021.

What’s next for Blizzard? We’ll all know in due time. Here’s how to watch BlizzConline 2021.

How to watch BlizzConline

The entirety of BlizzConline will be broadcast on the official BlizzCon website. The event will be shown across six different channels, all of which can also be found on the site, along with the full list of scheduled shows.

The shows begin on Feb. 19 at 4pm CT, with an opening segment that will surely feature whatever Blizzard’s teams are working on, including new looks at Overwatch 2, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Diablo IV, Diablo Immortal, and more.

After the opening show, for the next three-plus hours, there will be “six themed channels” so fans and viewers “can decide whether you want to sample a little bit of everything or dig deeper into the games you’re interested in most.”

Day two of BlizzConline picks back up at 2pm CT on Feb. 20 with multiple channels once again. Throughout the second day, Blizzard will be “shining a spotlight on the global Blizzard community, including the winners and outstanding entries in the Community Showcase contests and exhibitions.”