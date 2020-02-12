How to use the Wonder Box feature in Pokémon HOME

Pokemon HOME is adding a bunch of new ways to play with Pokémon today with one, in particular, catching many trainer’s eyes.

Known as the Wonder Box, it is a new feature in Pokémon on the mobile version of Pokémon HOME that you can dump Pokémon into to exchange them for other random Pokémon from trainers across the world.

But how does it work?

Well for starters, if you are using a free version of Pokemon HOME you will only be able to put three Pokémon in the Wonder Box menu, which can be found in the “Trades” menu of the game, at a time. Premium paid users can have 10 Pokémon in the feature at once.

By pressing any of the + buttons you can add a Pokémon to the Wondrew Box slot and so long as you leave it there, over time, the Pokemon will vanish and be replaced by another Pokemon from a random trainer around the world.

Obviously there is no telling what Pokémon you will get and you won’t be able to take back the Pokemon you put into the slot, so be sure to choose carefully before going through with the feature.