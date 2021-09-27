How to use Item Restoration in World of Warcraft

Item Restoration in World of Warcraft is a system made to protect players who might accidentally delete or vendor an item that they later realize they still want or need.

There are no in-game means for getting an item back if you’ve deleted it. And if you vendor an item, you have a limited amount of time before you can no longer buy back that item.

So to get an item back, you can restore it through a process available on Blizzard’s Battle.net website. The Item Restoration system can be found on this webpage and includes a few basic instructions to get you started.

Screengrab via Battle.net

After you log into Battle.net, you can click “Begin Item Restoration.”

This will bring up a list of every server where you have a WoW character. That includes retail and classic era servers.

Selecting a server will open up a drop-down menu of characters that you have on that server. From there, pick the character that you want to restore an item for.

Item Restoration isn’t available for everything, though. And before restoring an item, you must log out of WoW to allow your Item Restoration list to update.

Temporary items, collectibles, consumables, and stackable crafting materials can’t be restored, and items are only recoverable for 30 days. If you’re unsure about how much you might want to restore, there’s a seven-day cooldown on restoring items, so it’s better to restore more things than less.

If you’re restoring something that you scrapped or vended, you must have the number of materials or gold that you gained from doing so. That will be taken from your character when you get your item back.

After you’ve found and selected all of the items you want to restore, click the “Next: Review Item Restoration,” and then press the large blue “Restore Item” button on the next page.

Once you’ve completed all of these steps, log back into the game and head to your nearest mailbox. The item will be sent to you with a message from Blizzard that serves as a receipt for your restoration.