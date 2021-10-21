How to upgrade heirlooms in World of Warcraft

Heirlooms are a highly useful way for World of Warcraft players to achieve maximum quality of life when leveling alternate characters.

Instead of having to constantly replace your gear every couple of levels, heirlooms get stronger with your character as you level it, making it so that you can focus on questing and leveling instead of gearing before you get to end-game content.

While heirlooms will naturally become stronger as you level, there’s a natural cap to what level they scale up to. But that level can be boosted by upgrading your heirloom pieces with items that can be purchased from various vendors in the game.

An heirloom can be upgraded four different times. Once you’ve upgraded it all the way, any character on your account that can use that item will have access to the fully boosted heirloom.

By default, heirlooms will scale with a character up to level 28. But after that, you’ll need to upgrade it to have the item scale any further.

There are two different types of upgrade items that can be purchased for every tier of heirloom upgrade. One can be used on heirloom weapons. The other is used for trinkets, armor, shields, and off-hand items.

Here’s a list of all of the heirloom upgrade items in the game:

Armor

Ancient Heirloom Armor Casing

Timeworn Heirloom Armor Casing

Weathered Heirloom Armor Casing

Battle-Hardened Heirloom Armor Casing

Weapon

Ancient Heirloom Scabbard

Timeworn Heirloom Scabbard

Weathered Heirloom Scabbard

Battle-Hardened Heirloom Scabbard

Ancient Heirloom upgrade tokens will boost your heirloom to scale to level 29 to 34. Timeworn upgrades will boost pieces to level 34 to 39, Weathered will boost them to 39 to 44, and Battle-Hardened will boost them to level 44 to 49.

To upgrade your heirloom, all you need to do is click the upgrade item to use it and then click the heirloom that you wish to upgrade.

All heirloom upgrade items can be purchased for gold from Krom Stoutarm in Ironforge for Alliance players and Estelle Gendry in Orgrimmar for the Horde. Gendry can also be found in the Rogue’s Quarter of Undercity if you haven’t yet completed Battle for Azeroth’s Battle for Lordaeron event.