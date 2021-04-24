How to take part in Naraka: Bladepoint beta tests

Over the years, the battle royale genre has proved it’s here to stay. While titles like Fortnite and PUBG emerged as industry leaders, there have been notable attempts that shook their throne.

Apex Legends, for example, was one of the more successful tries, so much so that it also became a household name within the genre. On the other hand, names like Hyper Scape failed to retain their player bases despite trying to bring something new to the genre.

A new competitor is about to enter the arena in the form of Naraka: Bladepoint. 24 Entertainment’s take on the genre is looking to captivate fans with unique gameplay. Thanks to a “boundless movement system,” players will be able to engage in combat that focuses on agility and movement skills. Favoring close-quarter combat more than long-range skirmishes, Naraka: Bladepoint is entering its open beta stage.

While the beta will be PC exclusive, Naraka: Bladepoint will also be available in console toward the end of 2021.

To register for the Naraka: Bladepoint open beta, you’ll need to:

Visit the game’s Steam page

Click on “Request Access’ which can be found under “Join the Naraka: Bladepoint playtest” writing.

An additional pop-up will appear, and you’ll need to click on “Request Access” one more time

After doing so, you’ll be granted access and the green button will now have “Play Now” written inside

Choose “Play Now” to start downloading the game

Naraka: Bladepoint requires a disk space of 10.31 GB but the game has a size of 9.2 GB

The beta will be live until 1pm CT, April 26. 24 Entertainment is currently aiming for a global release in the summer. Naraka: Bladepoint will also become available on the Epic Games Store. While it’s free to join the beta, Naraka: Bladepoint will have a price tag on release.

The developers haven’t shared any details regarding the price, but considering the title will be available on two rival platforms, fans will have the option to buy it from the one which offers a better deal.