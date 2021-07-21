How to surrender in Pokémon Unite

Some matches aren't going to go your way.

Pokémon Unite is now available worldwide and players on Nintendo Switch are already grinding up the ranks of Pokémon’s first MOBA.

Unite is a fast-paced MOBA that’s meant to have players in and out of matches quickly. It’s perfect for playing a few rounds between other things in your schedule or getting in a ton of games with friends in one long sitting.

But there are some games where you’ll have an AFK teammate or a new player who doesn’t quite understand how to stay out of danger, which can lead to some serious disadvantages early in a round. If this happens to you or your team, TiMi Studio did add a surrender feature to the game.

Before even thinking about using the surrender option, you should first make sure that your team is absolutely out of contention. Unite is a game of runs, which means you can typically make a comeback in the final stretch even if you are down big.

Related: How to reduce lag and increase FPS in Pokémon Unite

But if the game is clearly over and your teammates have already started dancing in spawn just to avoid being killed or disconnected, here’s how you can surrender.

Players can only call for a surrender after five minutes of game time, but you can access it by bringing up the scoreboard with the X Button. From there, simply hit the Minus Button to open your Settings and there will be an option to surrender.

Each player can only call for a surrender three times. Each time a vote fails, there will be a 40-second cooldown before you can try again. If the majority of your team votes yes, the game will end after a brief delay and you’ll be awarded the loss.

It doesn’t seem like there’s a penalty for surrendering a game right now, likely because TiMi thought ahead and put that five-minute grace period into the timer.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.