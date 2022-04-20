Blizzard Entertainment revealed the first details about World of Warcraft’s next expansion in April. The expansion, called Dragonflight, still doesn’t have a release date, but players can already sign up for a chance to play a beta version of it before it’s released.

Dragonflight is WoW’s first expansion since Shadowlands, which came out in Nov. 2020. In addition to letting players ride dragons, it is set to include a new race and class, exclusive to each other for the first time in the history of the game. Dragonflight will also include a new continent named Dragon Isles, with five new zones, as well as a level cap increase to 70, new dungeons, and a new raid.

Players who want to dive into Dragonflight before the new expansion comes out can already sign up for beta testing. Although there is no set date for the beta to begin, Blizzard will likely notify those who signed up when testing opens.

How to sign up for the WoW Dragonflight Beta

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Go to World of Warcraft’s website. Click the “Beta Opt-in” button on the main banner. This will take you to the bottom of the page, where you will find another “Beta Opt-in” button. Click on it. Log into your Battle.net account. Blizzard will redirect you back to the previous page, now saying “Thanks for signing up” where the button used to be.

After signing up, all you need to do is wait. Blizzard still hasn’t announced a release date for Dragonflight or the beta, and Shadowlands still has another season to go, but the company will likely reveal new information in coming months.