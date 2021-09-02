How to RSVP for the Pokémon Go Safari events

Everything you need to know about the rescheduled Pokémon Go Safari Zone events.

Remember back in 2020 when trainers around the world were excited to get together and play with friends in a Pokémon Go Safari Zone? Well, trainers will finally get that chance now that the events have received updated dates.

The Pokémon Go Safari Zone events are city-based events where trainers from around the world can congregate and take place in an in-person event for the game. Those who originally bought tickets for these events and didn’t refund them can now RSVP for their selected event.

For those who planned on traveling but can’t due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event can be accessed from anywhere in the world for any event they hold a ticket for. The locations for the Safari Zones aren’t changing and will be held in Liverpool, Philadelphia, and St. Louis.

Ticket holders who will attend an in-person event must RSVP

Image via Niantic

All ticket holders for all of the events must RSVP. Safari Zone ticket holders will see an updated date and time for their selected event in the Events tab. Nothing has been changed about ticket reservations. Tickets are only good for one specific day that was chosen at the time of purchase and no additional tickets will be sold for the event.

At time of publication, trainers are waiting on an email with more information on how to RSVP.

The City Explorer Pass has also been removed and those purchases will be refunded. Niantic will be starting refunds of the City Explorer Pass on Oct. 2.

Dates and times for Pokémon Go 2021 Safari events

Liverpool’s event takes place from Oct. 15 to 17 in Sefton Park. The Safari Zone dates for Philadelphia are Oct. 29 to 31 in Fairmount Park. St. Louis’ event takes place from Nov. 12 to 14 in Tower Grove Park and the hours for the event have been shifted one hour earlier. Updated event times for St. Louis can be found on your ticket.

Global event hours for those who can’t travel to the location their ticket is in will be based on the local time where the event is happening. Each event time can be found by looking at your ticket under the Events tab.

What is Pokémon Go Safari Zone?

Pokémon Go Safari Zone is an in-person event that’s also being held globally, where players can catch featured Pokémon, complete Special Research and Field Research tasks, and experience in-person surprises.

Incense will also be increased for this event and will last for eight hours. Lure modules activated during the event will last for four hours. Special two-kilometer eggs will be available for hatching as well.

Niantic is working closely with local authorities to hold a safe event and they may be postponed again. For now, trainers should keep tabs on their email for more instructions on how to RSVP and confirm they can still attend on the new dates.