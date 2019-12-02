How to play Call of Duty: Mobile using a controller

Fans can finally play Call of Duty: Mobile with a controller. The heavily-requested feature has been added to the game by Activision.

Presently, fans can enjoy the hit first-person shooter only with an Xbox One or PlayStation 4 controller. All PS4 controllers are supported except the first generation controllers. Activision has said that players using any other controller may have issues with functionality. The company plans to add support for more controllers in the future.

Here’s how you can play the game using your PS4 or Xbox One controller:

Connect your PS4 or Xbox One controller to your Android or iOS device. To learn how to do this with a PS4 controller, click here. To figure out how to connect your Xbox One controller to an Android or iOS device, click here. Once you’ve successfully paired your controller with your phone, just open the game and navigate to the settings option. In the top right of the settings menu, click on the Controller option to open the controller tab. Click on the settings of the controller tab. Make sure that the Controller Support option is enabled.

And that’s it. You can now play Call of Duty: Mobile with a controller. Controllers only work when you’re in a battle royale or multiplayer match, though. You’ll still have to use your phone to navigate around the in-game menu.

Fans can also customize various controller settings from the controller tab of the settings menu. This includes flipping the axes, adjusting the sensitivities, and more.

Screengrab via Activision

Many players using a PS4 controller on a device running on Android 9 or 10 may face issues with functionality. Activision has assured fans that it’ll fix this problem in future updates.

To ensure fair gameplay for everyone, players using controllers will only be matched against other controller players. Even if one player in a party is playing with a controller, the entire party will be matched against players using controllers.