How to play Apex Mobile during the soft launch

Respawn announced the impending soft launch of Apex Mobile earlier today, bringing good news for mobile gamers in countries around the world but tough luck for Americans.

The game, which is currently only available in the Google Play store, has been undergoing beta testing in countries throughout the world over the last few months. Mobile gamers in places like Mexico, India, Hong Kong, and Turkey have already had the opportunity to take a look at the game in limited tests. The soft launch announced today further expands the eligible countries. The game will be available in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

If you live in one of those eligible countries and have an Android phone, here’s the link to join the soft launch. The number of players who can join the soft launch is limited, so it’s best to sign up soon to guarantee access.

Gamers who hope to play Apex Mobile on iOS devices are in for a bit of a longer wait, but the announcement suggests that the game will be coming to Apple’s product line at some point down the line. The same goes for players in the U.S., who won’t be able to access the game without jumping through technical hoops or driving to Mexico.

Other details on the game’s launch are still scant on the ground. But there’s plenty of footage available of the beta tests, which show a faithful port of the main game onto the smaller real estate of a phone screen.

It’s no surprise that the Apex team had their sights set on developing a mobile version of the popular shooter. Research firm Newzoo expected the size of the mobile gaming market to hit $90 billion in 2021 and other battle royales like PUBG and Fortnite have thriving mobile communities.