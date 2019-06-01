How to know if a Pokémon card is fake

Buying a Pokémon card online or from an event for the Trading Card Game can sometimes be a risky purchase.

While a seller could claim that the cards they’re selling are real, there’s always a slight chance that it’s actually fake and not an officially-licensed product. But how can you tell if it’s fake or real?

First, make sure to check the card you’re buying for any differences from its official picture. If the HP is different or there are spelling errors or a wrong photo, for example, then it’s clear that the card is fake.

The same can be said for the font of the card. Make sure the font and design match what The Pokémon Company uses on each card to avoid buying a counterfeit.

If everything looks legit, the next thing to look at is the card’s colors. Pokémon cards have a specific color scheme on the front and back. The Card Bazaar says a lot of fake cards fail to match the right shade or shape of the blue on the card backs. Some may use a single color instead of having spots of color all around them.

You can also try using the “light test,” which is where you shine a torch directly at the card. Many fake cards let through a lot of light while official cards are more sturdy.

A real quick way to test if the card is fake is to look around the edges. Real Pokémon cards have a very thin sheet of black or silver between the blue of the card. Most fake cards won’t have this.

There are a number of other ways you can also check to see if a card is fake, but these are just some of the main ways that are easy to spot. As always, buy cards with caution and (when possible) only get them from an official vendor so you know what you’re buying is legit. Even if it costs you a bit more, it’s a lot safer then taking a risk.