How to get Unova and Sinnoh Stones in Pokémon Go

Certain Pokémon require different circumstances to be met before they can evolve, such as trading them, giving them an item, or even simply leveling them up through battle.

But in Pokémon Go, things are set up a little differently because you don’t gain experience through battling or use items in the same way that you would in the main series of games.

Specifically, for Pokémon that originate from the Sinnoh or Unova regions, there are special regional stones that you can use to achieve those evolutions in combination with the typical Stardust usage. These items are called the Sinnoh Stone and Unova Stone, and they only work on Pokémon that are from these respective regions.

This is a simple mechanic that replaces the need for multiple stones and other items in the game, making it easy to obtain any special evolution. This works for stone evolutions like Roselia to Roserade, Pokémon that require a specific move to evolve like Piloswine to Mamoswine, and even held item trade evolutions like Electabuzz to Electivire.

But even though the mechanic is easy to use, the stones themselves are a little harder to come by then some of the more basic items in the game.

In fact, both stones are usually only given out as part of Field Research Breakthroughs or Tasks that you have to complete to earn various rewards, which substantially limits the number you can get. So to help you mitigate your time spent hunting for stones, here are all of the ways you can find them.

Sinnoh Stones are the more widely used of the two items because there are more Pokémon that use them to evolve since basically every Pokémon from generation four is in the game already. Here are the various ways you can get one so you can start completing that part of the Pokédex.

Weekly Field Research Breakthroughs

Rare drop from Trainer Battles

Training with a Team Leader

Rare drop after Team Go Rocket Leader

Unova Stones, on the other hand, are much more difficult to collect because there’s only one reliable way to obtain them at the moment. This isn’t too bad because only seven Pokémon actually use one to evolve, but it’s still a time-consuming process.

Weekly Field Research Breakthroughs

Rare drop after Team Go Rocket Leader

If you want to complete your Pokédex, you better start grinding out Research Tasks and hoping for some rare drops from PvP battles.