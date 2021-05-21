How to get the Die Hard and Rambo bundles in CoD: Mobile

The ‘80s Action Heroes event has begun in Call of Duty: Mobile. As a part of this, John McClane and Rambo from the Die Hard and Rambo film franchises respectively have dropped into CODM.
The most exciting part of this event are the two new bundles that have been introduced into the game: the Die Hard Bundle and the Rambo Bundle. These bundles can be purchased to get the two legendary movie characters along with a ton of other items.
Die Hard Bundle
- Epic character: John McClane
- Three Epic Blueprints: Two SMGs and one pistol
- Epic frag grenade, parachute, cargo truck, avatar, calling card, and frame.
Rambo Bundle
- Epic character: John Rambo
- Three Epic blueprints: LMG, assault, rifle, and a knife.
- Epic parachute, avatar, calling card, grenade, tank, and frame.
How to get the Die Hard and Rambo bundles in Call of Duty: Mobile
- Open the store in Call of Duty: Mobile.
- Click on Bundles.
- You will be able to see the two bundles in the game. Both bundles cost 960 COD points each. If you don’t have COD points, you will have to purchase them from the store using real cash.
If you aren’t able to get a chance to purchase the bundles, don’t worry, as you can still play as Rambo and John McClane in Call of Duty: Mobile. The new limited-time game mode, called Guns Blazing, will allow you to transform into either character while wielding dual-death machines and increased health.