How to get the Die Hard and Rambo bundles in CoD: Mobile

The ‘80s Action Heroes event has begun in Call of Duty: Mobile. As a part of this, John McClane and Rambo from the Die Hard and Rambo film franchises respectively have dropped into CODM.

The most exciting part of this event are the two new bundles that have been introduced into the game: the Die Hard Bundle and the Rambo Bundle. These bundles can be purchased to get the two legendary movie characters along with a ton of other items.

Die Hard Bundle

Epic character: John McClane

Three Epic Blueprints: Two SMGs and one pistol

Epic frag grenade, parachute, cargo truck, avatar, calling card, and frame.

Screengrab via Activision

Rambo Bundle

Epic character: John Rambo

Three Epic blueprints: LMG, assault, rifle, and a knife.

Epic parachute, avatar, calling card, grenade, tank, and frame.

Screengrab via Activision

How to get the Die Hard and Rambo bundles in Call of Duty: Mobile

Open the store in Call of Duty: Mobile.

Screengrab via Activision

Click on Bundles.

Screengrab via Activision

You will be able to see the two bundles in the game. Both bundles cost 960 COD points each. If you don’t have COD points, you will have to purchase them from the store using real cash.

Screengrab via Activision

If you aren’t able to get a chance to purchase the bundles, don’t worry, as you can still play as Rambo and John McClane in Call of Duty: Mobile. The new limited-time game mode, called Guns Blazing, will allow you to transform into either character while wielding dual-death machines and increased health.