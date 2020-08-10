How to get Fall Guys for free on PS4

You need to have PlayStation Plus.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is one of the most popular games available right now—and you can get it for free this month on PlayStation 4.

Fall Guys is a fun, chaotic multiplayer game that was officially released on Aug. 4. Up to 60 players compete to be the last man standing after battling through rigorous obstacle courses and mini-games.

The game can be played on Microsoft Windows on Steam and PS4. If you have a PlayStation Plus online subscription, though, you can get the game for free on PS4 this month.

If you’re on the PS4 home screen, click on the PlayStation Store option on the far left. You can then either go to the “What’s Hot” section and click on the Fall Guys icon or you can simply look up Fall Guys in the search bar.

Screengrab via PlayStation

If you click on the icon in the “What’s Hot” section, you’ll be taken to a page with a bunch of PlayStation Plus options. It’ll say that Fall Guys costs $19.99, but don’t worry—it’ll still be free for the rest of August as long as you have a PlayStation Plus subscription.

Screengrab via PlayStation

When you click on Fall Guys, you should see an option that says “Add to Library.” Simply click that option to start your free download of Fall Guys.

Screengrab via PlayStation

Fall Guys will be available for free on PS4 until Sept. 1 at 10am CT.