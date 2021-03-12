How to get CoD: Mobile’s season 2 battle pass

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season two, Day of Reckoning, is here. As usual, the new season has brought a battle pass, containing a new weapon, skins, a scorestreak, operators, and much more exciting rewards.
There are two variants of the battle pass: The free version and the premium pass. While the free battle pass gives players a lot of goodies including the new weapon and scorestreak, the premium pass contains a lot of other exclusive items.
Here are the highlights of the free and premium battle passes.
Free Battle Pass
- Razorback – Phantom Limb (tier four)
- Antelope A20 – Gas Cloud (tier eight)
- Scorestreak – Napalm (tier 14)
- New Weapon – AS VAL (tier 21)
- Echo – Phantom Limb (tier 31)
- Charm – Payload (tier 38)
- Calling Card – Wingman (tier 46)
- M21 EBR – Phantom Limb (tier 50)
Premium Pass
- Mace – Back For More (tier one)
- HVK-30 – Jumper Cable (tier one)
- New Operator – Alex (tier 10)
- Emote – Smoke Drop (tier 15)
- ICR -1 – Collapse (tier 25)
- Mil-Sim – Brute (tier 30)
- KRM-262 – Eagle Claw (tier 35)
- M4MLG – Checkpoint (tier 40)
- Mara – Awakening (tier 50)
- AS VAL – Judgment (tier 50)
- Avatar – Back for More (tier 50)
How to unlock the premium battle pass in Call of Duty: Mobile?
Step one
- Open Call of Duty: Mobile on your device.
- Click on the Battle Pass option on the top right.
Step two
- On the new screen that appears, click on Buy Premium Pass.
Step three
- You have two options of premium battle passes to purchase: the normal premium battle pass or the premium battle pass bundle.
- The bundle comes with 12 tiers instantly unlocked and four other cosmetic items: Glow Stick – Chemical Light (melee weapon), Avatar – Reckoning, Frame – Urban Frame, and Charm – Lantern.
- The premium battle pass costs 220 CP while the battle pass bundle costs 520 CP