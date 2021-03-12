How to get CoD: Mobile’s season 2 battle pass

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season two, Day of Reckoning, is here. As usual, the new season has brought a battle pass, containing a new weapon, skins, a scorestreak, operators, and much more exciting rewards.

There are two variants of the battle pass: The free version and the premium pass. While the free battle pass gives players a lot of goodies including the new weapon and scorestreak, the premium pass contains a lot of other exclusive items.

Here are the highlights of the free and premium battle passes.

Free Battle Pass

Razorback – Phantom Limb (tier four)

Antelope A20 – Gas Cloud (tier eight)

Scorestreak – Napalm (tier 14)

New Weapon – AS VAL (tier 21)

Echo – Phantom Limb (tier 31)

Charm – Payload (tier 38)

Calling Card – Wingman (tier 46)

M21 EBR – Phantom Limb (tier 50)

Premium Pass

Mace – Back For More (tier one)

HVK-30 – Jumper Cable (tier one)

New Operator – Alex (tier 10)

Emote – Smoke Drop (tier 15)

ICR -1 – Collapse (tier 25)

Mil-Sim – Brute (tier 30)

KRM-262 – Eagle Claw (tier 35)

M4MLG – Checkpoint (tier 40)

Mara – Awakening (tier 50)

AS VAL – Judgment (tier 50)

Avatar – Back for More (tier 50)

How to unlock the premium battle pass in Call of Duty: Mobile?

Step one

Open Call of Duty: Mobile on your device.

Click on the Battle Pass option on the top right.

Screengrab via Activision

Step two

On the new screen that appears, click on Buy Premium Pass.

Screengrab via Activision

Step three

You have two options of premium battle passes to purchase: the normal premium battle pass or the premium battle pass bundle.

The bundle comes with 12 tiers instantly unlocked and four other cosmetic items: Glow Stick – Chemical Light (melee weapon), Avatar – Reckoning, Frame – Urban Frame, and Charm – Lantern.

The premium battle pass costs 220 CP while the battle pass bundle costs 520 CP