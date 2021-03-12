How to get CoD: Mobile’s season 2 battle pass

The battle pass contains a lot of exciting rewards.

Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season two, Day of Reckoning, is here. As usual, the new season has brought a battle pass, containing a new weapon, skins, a scorestreak, operators, and much more exciting rewards.

There are two variants of the battle pass: The free version and the premium pass. While the free battle pass gives players a lot of goodies including the new weapon and scorestreak, the premium pass contains a lot of other exclusive items.

Here are the highlights of the free and premium battle passes.

Free Battle Pass

  • Razorback – Phantom Limb (tier four)
  • Antelope A20 – Gas Cloud (tier eight)
  • Scorestreak – Napalm (tier 14)
  • New Weapon – AS VAL (tier 21)
  • Echo – Phantom Limb (tier 31)
  • Charm – Payload (tier 38)
  • Calling Card – Wingman (tier 46)
  • M21 EBR – Phantom Limb (tier 50)

Premium Pass

  • Mace – Back For More (tier one)
  • HVK-30 – Jumper Cable (tier one)
  • New Operator – Alex (tier 10)
  • Emote – Smoke Drop (tier 15)
  • ICR -1 – Collapse (tier 25)
  • Mil-Sim – Brute (tier 30)
  • KRM-262 – Eagle Claw (tier 35)
  • M4MLG – Checkpoint (tier 40)
  • Mara – Awakening (tier 50)
  • AS VAL – Judgment (tier 50)
  • Avatar – Back for More (tier 50)

How to unlock the premium battle pass in Call of Duty: Mobile?

Step one

  • Open Call of Duty: Mobile on your device.
  • Click on the Battle Pass option on the top right.
Screengrab via Activision

Step two

  • On the new screen that appears, click on Buy Premium Pass.
Screengrab via Activision

Step three

  • You have two options of premium battle passes to purchase: the normal premium battle pass or the premium battle pass bundle.
  • The bundle comes with 12 tiers instantly unlocked and four other cosmetic items: Glow Stick – Chemical Light (melee weapon), Avatar – Reckoning, Frame – Urban Frame, and Charm – Lantern.
  • The premium battle pass costs 220 CP while the battle pass bundle costs 520 CP
Screengrab via Activision