How to get a PBE account for League of Legends

Before everything hits the live servers, some League of Legends players have the chance to test things out on the Public Beta Environment, commonly known as the PBE. While it was once a hard server to get an account for, Riot has opened up the gates for anyone to join, as long as they have an account in good standing.



First, you have to go to the PBE Signup page on the League website and see if your account meets the eligibility criteria. If you have no current bans, at least honor level three, and haven’t signed up for a PBE account before, you’ll be able to create one. It’ll be directly linked to your League account, so you’ll only be able to have one PBE account per regular account.



Then, you have to install the PBE client. It’s similar to the main client in terms of file size, so make sure to have around 12 gigabytes of space on your PC to download it. After that, it’s a case of just logging on and playing.



There are a lot of benefits to having a PBE account. You get access to the latest champions, skins, and other content for free before the rest of the public. You can submit your feedback and make changes to the game while everything is still getting ironed out before the latest patch goes live.



There are a few drawbacks to the process, though. The PBE servers are located in Chicago, which means if you’re playing from Europe, Oceania, or other regions abroad, you’ll have to deal with high ping. On top of this, it can sometimes take an hour or so to log in, especially when new content is released, since the server capacity is small. The servers are also taken offline on a nearly-daily basis to upload new content, so there will be times where you can’t get online.



But if you want the chance to try out the latest content to hit League before the rest of the pack, there’s no harm in signing up for a PBE account. It’s yours to keep for free, and you can help shape how League is developed.

