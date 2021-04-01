How to fix Among Us Error GoogleAuthNoToken and LinkAccountFail

There is an easy way to get around this issue.

With the new Airship update, more players have been jumping back into space and playing Among Us.

This influx of players hasn’t caused game-breaking problems, but it looks like players on the Android or Google Play version of the game are having issues signing in.

If a player on the Android or Google Play version of Among Us tries to log into their account, they will most likely receive an error message with the tag “GoogleAuthNoToken and LinkAccountFail.”

Until the account issue can be resolved, simply use a guest account to continue playing the game. If you try to sign in, you’ll get an error message and automatically be on a guest account. And if you still have trouble, just restart the game and you’ll be on a guest account since the login will fail again.

That error simply means that there was an issue signing in because some form of verification or server issue is messing with the login functions. The developers at InnerSloth are aware of the problem and are currently trying to fix it, but they did give players a workaround for the time being.

This will remove some options and lock you into Quick Chat, but at least you can still play Among Us while the devs work on a fix.

It does not appear that this issue is happening to players on any other platform at the moment. However, authentication issues have popped up before, and others are currently listed on the dev’s fixes and progress public document.

