How to download League of Legends: Wild Rift’s regional open beta

It's available on both Android and iOS in select regions.

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s regional open beta is finally here. Players from Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand will be able to jump into Summoner’s Rift right from their smartphones.

The beta has been released for Android and iOS. Players in the open beta region can follow these steps to download and play the game.

How to download Wild Rift’s open beta on Android

Open the Google Play Store. Search for League of Legends: Wild Rift. Click on the Install button.

How to download Wild Rift’s open beta on iOS

Open the App Store on your Apple device. Search for League of Legends: Wild Rift. Click on the “Get” button.

What are the minimum requirements to play the game?

Wild Rift isn’t just a direct mobile port of League on PC. Riot has built the game from the ground up and has made it optimized to support a lot of devices. The minimum requirements are quite low.

Android

Operating System: Android 4.4 and above

Memory: 1.5 GB RAM

CPU: 1.5 GHz quad-core (32-bit or 64-bit)

GPU: PowerVR GT7600

Apple

Operating system: iOS 9 and above

Memory: 2GB RAM

CPU: 1.8 GHz dual-core (Apple A9)

GPU: PowerVR GT7600

Once you’ve installed the game, simply open it and login in through your Apple ID, Google Play Games, Riot account, or Facebook to play it.

League of Legends: Wild Rift will be coming to more regions in Oceania, Europe, and Asia (except India) in early December. Riot has said that the game will be released in North America, South America, and India in the spring of 2021.

