For many gamers, crafting your Riot Games account was something you did many years ago and with this being the case sometimes a change is in order.

Changing your Riot Games username is something most players will do at one point and fortunately getting it done is an extremely easy and pain-free experience.

Riot ID changes are completely free and can be done once a month. If you’re ready to switch things up and start new now then here is everything you’ll need to know about how you can change your Riot Games ID.

How to change your Riot Games username and ID

Image via Riot Games

Changing your Riot username and ID is not a difficult task but will take a few different steps.

First, you’ll want to head to Riot Games’ official website and login. This can be done from the accounts page here.

Once you sign in you’ll likely be asked to verify your login by entering a code that is sent to the email address associated with your Riot Games account.

Enter this code.

Now on the accounts page, press the Riot ID tab on the sidebar.

Type your desired Riot ID in the text box — you can also adjust the tagline here too.

Now simply press save and you’re good to go!

Now your name will be changed, however, keep in mind that this can only be done every 30 days so you won’t want to be picking anything that you’ll regret.

Once the 30-day cooldown is over you can repeat these steps again.