Herman Miller and Logitech’s Vantum gaming chair is the Embody’s more affordable younger brother with better neck support

It was really easy to get excited once the press release about Herman Miller and Logitech teaming up for another gaming chair hit my inbox.

The Herman Miller x Logitech Embody chair is, easily, the best piece of furniture that my bottom has ever graced. My work-from-home life has changed immensely since using it, so the new Vantum gaming chair had some big shoes to fill.

It’s difficult not to compare the two chairs, although they are in very different price ranges and offer different features. While the contrast is stark, there’s a lot to love about the Vantum and its potential as a go-to option for gamers.

Protect your neck, kid

Photo via Herman Miller

The big selling point of the Vantum, other than the fact that it’s Herman Miller’s “first-ever performance chair made specifically for gamers,” is the headrest. Made of polyurethane foam, it’s adjustable and comfortable, offering support for an area that may be a real source of pain for gamers.

The Vantum has a forward-leaning alignment, though, so the headrest comes into play only if you’re sitting with proper posture. The classic goblin shrimp gamer posture will not feel at home here, as the chair is most comfortable when sitting upright.

The back easily reclines at first, which isn’t the most conducive environment for those who use their chairs to work from home as well as game, but the tilt can be limited in length and also tension. The chair is quite comfortable when you lean all the way back and let the headrest do its job.

The headrest offers something that Herman Miller’s other chairs don’t, and it’s the first thing you should consider when looking to purchase one. It fits a very specific niche when it comes to gaming chairs, and comfort is king when it’s time to grind.

The chair arrived at my doorstep in a massive box, but there is very little assembly required. While other gaming chairs need to be put together with screws, this one came in three pieces and was assembled within a minute or two with ease. That kind of quality is appreciated when every minute of the day is more precious than ever.

Custom fit

Photo via Herman Miller

Nearly every part of the Vantum is adjustable, including the headrest’s height and rotation, seat height, lumbar support, armrests, seat depth, and how far back you want to tilt.

At times, it can feel like a different chair depending on how you adjust it. The armrests are especially customizable, with adjustable height, width, and depth. The orientation of the arms can be changed on the fly depending on whether you’re working, gaming on a controller, or gaming on mouse and keyboard, and it’s an excellent feature to have.

Will all of this make you a better gamer? Will your elite gamer chair bring you to the top of the leaderboards in your favorite competitive title? After using the Vantum for a week or so (and the Embody for years), I still suck, so no, but my back and neck have felt better during extended play sessions.

For myself specifically, my lower back is my biggest problem area, and that’s where the Vantum is sadly lacking. While it features adjustable lumbar support, it does not offer the kind of protrusion I need to stay the most comfortable during long gaming sessions. I wish the lumbar support area of the Vantum was a bit more sturdy, but it’s a big-time personal preference.

You can’t go wrong with Herman

Photo via Herman Miller

In the end, it will come down to what you’re looking for in a gaming chair. If neck support is of utmost importance, then the Vantum will be a good fit for you. If you’re like me with lower back problems, then it’s worth springing for the Embody instead.

As is always the case with this brand, though, the price tag is steep and will scare away many. At $995, the Vantum comes in around $800 cheaper than the Embody. Similarly, though, it’s worth every cent for those who game and work hard in a sedentary lifestyle.

You can’t really go wrong with the Vantum, though. While it’s not nearly as comfortable as the Embody, it’s a vast improvement on Herman Miller’s Sayl gaming chair, and it’s another stellar edition to the company’s elite roster of products, which always sport the tagline of “your last chair.” It’s probably true because once you sit in a Vantum or any of their other seats, you likely won’t need another one for the foreseeable future.

Pros

Elite thoracic spine support thanks to the headrest

12-year warranty is unparalleled

Comfortable, breathable seat and back texture

Nearly every part is adjustable

Lightweight and easy to maneuver with

Three-step assembly is a breeze

Cons