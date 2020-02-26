EA Sports revealed the newest Team of the Week (TOTW) in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

EA buffs some cards every week after league fixtures are done and puts them in packs until the next batch of the TOTW is revealed again. The players will be available in packs today at 12pm CT.

There are several good options to boost your Ultimate Team with, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal, Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, and Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United.

Here’s FIFA TOTW 24. It includes the players’ new overall rating as well as the overall from its gold card and its previous TOTW card—if he had one before.

First team

GK: Aitor 79 -> 81 -> 84 (Levante)

Kolarov 82 -> 84 -> 86 -> 87 (AS Roma) CB: Zagadou 79 -> 82 (Borussia Dortmund)

Nicolas Pallois 79 -> 82 -> 84 (FC Nantes) LB: Nacho Monreal 79 -> 82 -> 84 (Real Sociedad)

Fernando 81 -> 84 (Sevilla) CM: Koke 85 -> 86 (Atlético Madrid)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 88 -> 89 (Arsenal) CAM: Bruno Fernandes 85 -> 87 -> 88 (Manchester United)

Jhon Córdoba 76 -> 81 -> 84 (1. FC Köln) ST: Robert Lewandowski 89 -> 90 -> 91 -> 93 (Bayern Munich)

Substitutes

GK: Muslera 81 -> 84 (Galatasaray)

Patrick van Aanholt 76 -> 81 (Crystal Palace) CM: Christopher Nkunku 77 -> 81 (RB Leipzig)

Darwin Machís 75 -> 81 (Granada CF) RM: Adam Marušić 77 -> 81 (Lazio)

Loïc Rémy 77 -> 81 (LOSC Lille) ST: M’Bayer Niang 77 -> 81 (Stade Rennais)

