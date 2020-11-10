Riot Games has revealed the notes and updates for League of Legends: Wild Rift’s 1.0a patch, showing that Blitzcrank, Vayne, and Xin Zhao are getting nerfed.

Riot has also said players can expect a more “regular cadence” of balance patches in the future. Earlier, Riot had said that a major patch will drop every two weeks, but an emergency patch can drop in between for something that is too OP or broken.

Here are the complete notes and updates in Wild Rift’s patch 1.0a.

Champions

Blitzcrank

Base stats

Health: 690 to 650

Health Regen per level: 1.07 to 0.81

Static Field (Ult)

Damage: 250/375/500 to 200/325/450

Silence duration: 1 to 0.5 seconds

Vayne

Base stats

Movement speed: 330 to 325

Night Hunter (Passive)

Movement speed bonus: 30 at level one to 15 at level one/ 20 at level five/ 30 at level nine

Silver Bolts (2)

Damage: 50/70/90/110 to 30/50/70/90

Xin Zhao

Base stats

Attack Damage: 70 to 64

Health per level: 115 to 105

Armor per level: 4.3 to 3.9

Magic Resist: 38 to 30

Audacious Charge (3)

Cast range: 6 to 5.5

Crescent Guard (Ult)

Cooldown: 80/70/60 seconds to 100/85/70 seconds

Major Bugfixes

Sever bugs have been squashed in the update. Only the major one has been revealed:

Fixed an issue where bots were significantly overperforming in Practice Mode.

Oct. 25 Hotfix

The hotfix added a 60 frames-per-second mode for some devices. Riot has said that it is aware that many devices are not able to access higher graphic tiers and is monitoring the impact on game crashes.