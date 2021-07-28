Hearthstone’s expansion card might be referencing Ezreal from League of Legends

Blizzard revealed all Hearthstone cards for its latest expansion, United in Stormwind, recently. One card which caught a professional player’s eye was Aimed Shot, a three-mana cost Hunter card.

The card allows you to deal three damage and improves your next Hero Power, which will do an additional two more damage. There are a lot of similarities between Ezreal and the new Hunter card are, such as the blonde hair, the googles, the outfit, and even the card being called a Shot, possibly referencing Ezreal’s Mystic Shot.

Hunters are currently dominating the meta and one of the best decks is Face Hunter. This card will fit perfectly into its strategy to deal as much damage as possible to his opponent’s face while bypassing all the taunt minions which they might play. Even though there will be a meta shift with the new expansion, Face Hunter has a pretty solid base and will most likely remain a powerful deck. It’s possible you’ll get to see more of Ezreal in Hearthstone while players do their best to climb in the first couple of days to the Legend rank.

While there have been various Easter Eggs referencing movies, books, music, and video games added over the years in Hearthstone, this looks to be the first one referencing a champion from another game outside of Blizzard’s universe.

