Golden Guardians expands to compete in Apex Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and World of Warcraft

Golden Guardians, an organization that’s been a part of the League of Legends Championship Series in North America since 2018, is branching out into more esports, including Apex Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and World of Warcraft.

Streamers Timothy “iiTzTimmy” An, Deston “Bronzey” Nguyen, and Devon “Pfitter” Self will form Golden Guardians’ new Apex team, while also competing in other battle royale games together.

Golden Guardians on Twitter Our first expansion. Welcome to the Golden Guardians @BeccaTILTS @TidesofTime @DeliciousMilkGG @Tempo_Pikaboo @stergey @wizkxd @JellybeansTV @bronzeys @pfitter_ @iiTzTimmylol https://t.co/sWVaIxAuwf

Carlos “Absterge” Correa, Jason “Pikaboo” Smith, Conner “Wizk” Torrence, and Vincent “Jellybeans” Tran will be manning the organization’s new WoW team. These players previously founded The Move, which is a team that placed second at the Arena World Championship in 2018.

Andrew “TidesofTime” Biessener, Rebecca “Becca” Cho, and Jeffrey “DeliciousMilkGG” Pan will be Golden Guardians’ Teamfight Tactics players. All of these streamers are well-known in the TFT community and also play other titles, like Legends of Runeterra and Hearthstone.

“Expanding our esports portfolio is an integral part of growing the Warriors brand from just a basketball team to a sports and entertainment company,” said GSW Sports Ventures vice president Kirk Lacob. “We are always looking for innovative ways to strengthen the footprint of our organization, and growing the Golden Guardians brand is a major aspect of that growth.”

Golden Guardians wants to “enhance [its] organizational reach” by entering three new competitive titles. The Apex and autobattler scenes are still growing significantly and this organization will be invested in that journey moving forward.