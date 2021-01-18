Gen. G content creator Ryujehong under fire for sexist comments on stream

The former Overwatch League pro referred to a co-streamer as a “bitch” and a “gold digger” during a drunken stream.

Former Overwatch League flex support Ryu “Ryujehong” Jehong is under fire after making a series of sexist and offensive comments during a weekend stream.

Considered a veteran of the competitive Overwatch scene, Ryujehong played in the Overwatch League for three years, spending two years as flex support for the Seoul Dynasty and half a season with the Vancouver Titans. He was recently signed as a content creator for Gen. G Esports, which owns the Seoul Dynasty.

On Jan. 16, Ryujehong streamed alongside a female streamer known mostly for League of Legends and casual Just Chatting content on Twitch. During the stream, in which he appeared drunk, Ryujehong made numerous sexist, degrading, and offensive comments towards his fellow streamer.

According to community translators, Ryujehong repeatedly referred to his co-streamer as a “bitch” and berated her for interrupting him, saying women shouldn’t speak when men are talking. He referred to women with the Korean derogatory term for “gold digger” and said that women shouldn’t be trusted.

@GenG_KR @arnoldwh Is this really the type of behavior GenG tolerates? I will translate what he said on his stream, might not deliver what the meaning conveys 100% but you can still see how misogynist or outright sexist he is. #ryujehong https://t.co/hAP716HEzh pic.twitter.com/ZNnmGpLuGR — 김탄산소중이 (@whodoijohnburr) January 17, 2021

At one point, Ryujehong apparently said if he had a younger sister, he would “harass her more than this” and then demanded the streamer bring him a drink using derogatory language. He also discussed how much he dislikes gaining fans even though he enjoys the gifts they give him.

Ryujehong has deleted the video record of the stream, but his co-streamer still has the video archived to her channel.

Later, in his stream Discord, Ryujehong addressed some of his comments. According to another community translator, Ryujehong said he didn’t hate his fans but also admits to drinking during the stream.

On Jan. 17, Ryujehong released a statement about his actions on stream.

rough translation to ryujehong’s response to his stream pic.twitter.com/3Y3a2BrX4U — hannah (@hannahhycho) January 17, 2021

While he apologized for any discomfort that viewers felt while watching the stream, he doubled down on his use of “streamer memes” and building a new atmosphere. He said his stream will remain a “free area” in which members can speak their minds, meaning comments like those in the original stream are not likely to be censored or reprimanded.

For the past few months, Ryujehong has been interviewing top players and friends for the “Nano” series on the Overwatch League’s Korean YouTube channel. He had also been creating content related to Gen. G, but only formally signed with the company on Jan. 11.

Gen.G, which is observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States, has not yet responded for comment.