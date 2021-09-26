Geek Fam narrowly miss out on PMGC qualification after winning the PMPL MY/SG season 4

They will get another chance at making it to the PMGC during the SEA Championship.

Geek Fam may have won the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) MY/SG today, but they narrowly missed out on qualifying to the Global Championship (PMGC) 2021.

This is because they got a total of 1002 points from both seasons of the PMPL MY/SG in 2021, just 35 behind Team Secret. The Malaysian PUBG Mobile squad of Team Secret have now advanced to the $6 million PMGC 2021, which will take place from November 2021 to January 2022.

Geek Fam had a devastating performance in the league stage of the PMPL, where they finished in ninth place. The team made a comeback in the first match of the finals with a 15-kill chicken dinner, however, and didn’t look back. They went on to get four more chicken dinners, including two second-place finishes to accumulate a total of 214 points, 61 ahead of Team Secret.

The team still has a shot at making it to the PMGC 2021. The top three teams from the finals—Geek Fam, Team Secret, and 4Rivals—have now advanced to the SEA Championship, which will happen from Nov. 5 to 7, according to Liquipedia, and will feature 16 teams from across Southeast Asia. Three more spots to the PMGC will be up for grabs in the competition.

Here are the overall standings from the PMPL MY/SG season four finals.