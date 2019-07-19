How to watch Friday Fortnite (July 19): Scores, standings, and bracket

Daniel “KEEMSTAR” Keem’s Friday Fortnite tournament is back and looking better than ever. Another edition of the weekly event features some of the biggest names in competitive Fortnite, including Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Ali “Myth” Kabbani, and Nick “Nickmercs” Kolcheff.

The double-elimination tournament brings together 16 duos to fight it out for a slice of the prize pool. Two duos will queue up as a squad and aim to wrack up as many eliminations as possible on the public servers. After two matches, the team with the most kills will advance to the next stage of the competition.

There are a few ground rules to prevent teams from sabotaging their squad counterparts. You can’t break or weaken opponents’ built or non-built structures or cover them by any means. You also can’t build directly in front of your opponents or use Boogie Booms on them. Other than that, everything else is pretty much fair game.

Bracket

Here are the teams competing in Friday Fortnite on July 19.

Team one Team two Nickmercs and SypherPK OPEN SPOT 6 MSF Clix and SEN Bugha LosPollos and Mopi FaZe Mongraal and Mitr0 Matthew Espinosa and JeromeASF FazE Dubs and FaZe Megga LG Kiwiz and LG Formula FaZe Jarvis and Vikkstar123 OPEN SPOT 3 CoryFF and RiottFN Joshy and Pinky FaZe Natehill and High Distortion OPEN SPOT 2 Typical Gamer and FaZe Thiefs MAD Ruski and 100T Ceice MarioHTXX and BigEX OPEN SPOT 5 Classify and THump Nick28T and AA9skillz Ghost Kamo and Aquav2 Lachlan and MrFreshasian Gotaga and Mickalow FaZe Rain and FaZe Teeqo DolanDark and Nipeify OPEN SPOT 4 Akademiks and LG Destroy Dakotaz and Yelo NBinja and FaZe Sway OPEN SPOT 1 FaZe H1ghsky and DrLupo TSM Myth and Nick EH 30

Scores and standings

The scores and standings will be updated regularly.

Screengrab via UMG

Screengrab via UMG

Schedule

Friday Fortnite is scheduled to begin at 3pm CT.

How to watch

UMGEvents – Twitch Welcome to UMGEvents’s channel on Twitch. Watch them stream Fortnite and other content live and join the community!

You can watch Friday Fortnite on UMG Events’ official livestream or on each of the participant’s personal streams.