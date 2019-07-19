1 hour ago Fortnite

How to watch Friday Fortnite (July 19): Scores, standings, and bracket

Another edition of Friday Fortnite is here.

Image via Epic Games

Daniel “KEEMSTAR” Keem’s Friday Fortnite tournament is back and looking better than ever. Another edition of the weekly event features some of the biggest names in competitive Fortnite, including Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Ali “Myth” Kabbani, and Nick “Nickmercs” Kolcheff.

The double-elimination tournament brings together 16 duos to fight it out for a slice of the prize pool. Two duos will queue up as a squad and aim to wrack up as many eliminations as possible on the public servers. After two matches, the team with the most kills will advance to the next stage of the competition.

There are a few ground rules to prevent teams from sabotaging their squad counterparts. You can’t break or weaken opponents’ built or non-built structures or cover them by any means. You also can’t build directly in front of your opponents or use Boogie Booms on them. Other than that, everything else is pretty much fair game.

Bracket

Here are the teams competing in Friday Fortnite on July 19.

Team oneTeam two
Nickmercs and SypherPKOPEN SPOT 6
MSF Clix and SEN BughaLosPollos and Mopi
FaZe Mongraal and Mitr0Matthew Espinosa and JeromeASF
FazE Dubs and FaZe MeggaLG Kiwiz and LG Formula
FaZe Jarvis and Vikkstar123OPEN SPOT 3
CoryFF and RiottFNJoshy and Pinky
FaZe Natehill and High DistortionOPEN SPOT 2
Typical Gamer and FaZe ThiefsMAD Ruski and 100T Ceice
MarioHTXX and BigEXOPEN SPOT 5
Classify and THumpNick28T and AA9skillz
Ghost Kamo and Aquav2Lachlan and MrFreshasian
Gotaga and MickalowFaZe Rain and FaZe Teeqo
DolanDark and NipeifyOPEN SPOT 4
Akademiks and LG DestroyDakotaz and Yelo
NBinja and FaZe SwayOPEN SPOT 1
FaZe H1ghsky and DrLupoTSM Myth and Nick EH 30

Scores and standings

The scores and standings will be updated regularly.

Screengrab via UMG
Schedule

Friday Fortnite is scheduled to begin at 3pm CT.

How to watch

You can watch Friday Fortnite on UMG Events’ official livestream or on each of the participant’s personal streams.