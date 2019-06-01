Fortnite World Cup Open Qualifiers Duos week 8 scores and standings

There are only three more qualifiers left for players to earn a spot in this year’s Fortnite World Cup as we head into the Duos portion this weekend.

With just two more Duos qualifiers to go, some of the biggest names in Fortnite: Battle Royale esports are still trying to lock in their place for the tournament in New York this July. There are only a few spots left to play for and everything is on the line.

The semifinals, like every other week, will begin on Saturday at 4pm local time in each region. The finals will follow suit at the same time on Sunday. The top players from each of the six divisions at the end of the weekend will lock in their slot for the Fortnite World Cup.

Since it’s difficult to keep track of everything going on, we’ve compiled this list to keep you up to speed. We’re only adding the top 10 players per region, however, so if you want to check out the full standings, head over to Epic’s website.

Semifinals (June 1)

Asia

Oceania

Europe

Brazil

NA East

NA West

This article will be updated as results come in.