The last set of weekly challenges of Fortnite: Battle Royale’s season nine has been revealed. Players can now complete seven new challenges from week 10 to get 50 Battle Stars, rank up their Battle Pass, and maybe reach tier 100 to collect everything from the season.

As with all previous Battle Pass challenges this season, players must be in a default, competitive, or limited-time mode to progress and finish them off. The game won’t reward you if you try this in Playground or Creative.

Week 10 challenges will task players with doing the usual: Visiting places, eliminating players, and searching certain objects on the island. But there are a few catches that players must be aware of when completing them.

Here’s the full list of Fortnite’s week 10 Battle Pass challenges. They’ve been leaked by dataminers, but Epic Games hasn’t confirmed if they’re real. We’ll update this story once the challenges are out.

Free challenges

Challenge Reward (Battle Stars) Use an Air Strike in different matches (3) 5 Damage opponents with Shotguns (500) 5 Search ammo boxes in a single match (7) 10

Premium challenges

Challenge Reward Visit different public service announcement signs in Neo Tilted, Pressure Plant, or Mega Mall (5) 5 Stage 1 of 3: Collect Wood from a Pirate Ship or Viking Ship (100)

Stage 2 of 3: Collect Stone from a Fork Knife or Umbrella (100)

Stage 3 of 3: Collect Metal from a Robot Factory (100) 5 total Eliminate opponents in Pleasant Park or Paradise Palms (3) 10 Damage opponents with a pickaxe (200) 10

This week’s free challenges are fairly easy. You might have some trouble with the ammo boxes part since you must search seven of them in a single match. If you lose, the counter is reset for the next one.

In the premium set, you might take some time to visit all the specific areas the challenges require. Even though you can visit several public service announcement signs in the same area, you are limited to three areas only. With the material collection challenge, you might run into many other players trying to do the same, which can be dangerous. Be careful when completing these challenges.