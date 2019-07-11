Fortnite: Battle Royale players now have a new challenge to complete with the addition of season nine, week 10 Battle Pass challenges. Among them all there’s one that asks players to visit five different public service announcement signs in Neo Tilted, Pressure Plant, or Mega Mall.

These public service announcement signs are big screens that show a red warning sign in all these areas. All players have to do is approach these signs to progress through the challenge, and they can visit five in as many matches as they want or need, as long as they’re not Playground matches.

In all three areas there are more than five signs, which means you don’t have to travel to complete this challenge. Just go to the place you feel is the best and visit all signs there.

Once you’re done visiting five of these public service announcement signs, you’ll earn five Battle Stars upon returning to the lobby.

Here’s the detailed map of where to find these signs for this Fortnite challenge.

Neo Tilted

In Neo Tilted, signs are spread evenly across the area. The most efficient way of completing the challenge here is to have a vehicle like The Baller to move around quickly and safely, but you can also land here in two or three matches to complete it with no rush.

Mega Mall

All signs in Mega Mall are related to the main building of the area. If you go there, you might have an easy time visiting all five in a single match.

Pressure Plant

This might be the easiest place to complete this challenge since all signs are south of Pressure Plant. You might need some material to build enough structures to move around efficiently, though.