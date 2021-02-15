Fortnite pro Clix Indefinitely banned on Twitch | Dot Esports

There has been no information provided regarding the reason.

Pro Fortnite player and streamer Clix has been permanently banned on Twitch.

bro what the fuck i'm banned on twitch — Clix (@ClixHimself) February 15, 2021

In a Tweet, the streamer shared that the suspension length was Indefinite and that the only way to reinstate his account would be by appealing the ban.

As is standard, no reason was specified by Twitch for the ban, however, commenters on Clix’s post highlighted multiple potential reasons that could have warranted the suspension.

These included an instance where explicit content was broadcasted on stream, however, following this Clix quickly ended his stream and removed the VOD from his channel.

Other theories suggest that it may have come due to multiple DMCA violations from playing music while live.

This is the third ban for the streamer who had their first ban in August of 2019 for just 30 minutes, followed by a longer three day ban in November of 2019.

The most recent ban was enforced just hours after Clix finished his stream competing in the 2021 Fortnite Champion series and at this stage, it isn’t clear when he will be able to stream again.

Clix had recently signed exclusively to Twitch back in October of 2020 and shortly after his post, Clix's management team at NRG shared they are looking into getting the ban lifted.

We on it! — Andy Miller (@amiller) February 15, 2021

This article will be updated if further information is shared regarding the ban.