Fortnite pro BenjyFishy re-signs with NRG

Fortnite streamer and esports player BenjyFishy has been with NRG for 1,000 days, and he’s just signed on for more. The 17-year-old English streamer received a custom piece of graffiti art by the graffiti artist Garibaldi as a gift for continuing on with the esports organization that fields a Fortnite roster also includes Epikwhale, Ronaldo, Clix, and more.
In response to the resigning, Benjy tweeted, “NRG for life.”
Benjy has achieved immense success as a young Fortnite pro and Twitch streamer. He is a four-time Fortnite World Cup qualifier and joined Twitch and YouTube as a content creator back in 2014. In 2021, Benjy streamed 520 hours of Fortnite on Twitch. And as a Fortnite pro on PC, he’s competed in at least 10 tournaments in the past year alone.
Benjy’s re-signing with NRG is a huge win for the org considering Benjy’s professional success as both a pro player and a content creator. He has nearly 4 million followers and Twitch and has won numerous tournaments in recent years. He’s less active on YouTube but still produces a substantial amount of Fortnite-related content and has 1.7 million subscribers.
With Benjyfishy still aboard, NRG’s Fortnite ship is set to keep sailing in 2022.