Fortnite is returning to iOS and Android via GeForce NOW closed beta

Fortnite is making its long-awaited return to iPhones, iPads, and other iOS devices, as well as Android devices, via a “limited-time closed beta” for the Nvidia GeForce NOW mobile application.

GeForce NOW will let players stream Fortnite to their mobile devices either through the Safari Web browser or on the GeForce NOW app for Android devices. Players who want to participate can join a waitlist for the closed beta, and selected members will receive access later in January. To sign up for the waitlist, you need an Nvidia account and must be a GeForce NOW member, but becoming a Priority member doesn’t give you a better chance of getting in.

The version of Fortnite that players will be playing is supposedly a more “touch-friendly” version of the game that’s designed for mobile players in mind. Nvidia said it’s also working with additional publishers to add more cloud-to-mobile touch-enabled games.

Fortnite has been officially off iOS devices for some time now after a highly publicized Epic Games vs. Apple lawsuit went in favor of Epic, with Apple being made to allow app developers to have their own in-app purchase methods other than just Apple Pay. In response, Fortnite was effectively blacklisted from the “Apple ecosystem,” according to Epic CEO Tim Sweeney, with the game unavailable on the App Store.

With the game running through Apple’s own browser, Safari, it’s unclear if this Nvidia-powered method will successfully avoid interreference from Apple.