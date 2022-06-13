FlyQuest and CEO Tricia Sugita part ways after 4 years

A new era is on the horizon for both parties.

FlyQuest CEO Tricia Sugita has made the “difficult decision” to step down from her position and the company, the organization announced today.

A veteran of esports for many years for organizations like Immortals, IGN, and Azubu, Sugita joined the FlyQuest leadership team in January 2018, just around the same time the organization acquired a permanent franchise spot in the North American League Championship Series. Sugita was promoted from COO to CEO two years later at the beginning of 2020.

With a heavy heart, we say goodbye today to our leader for the past 4 years: @megumixbear.



We know Tricia will continue to #ShowcaseGreatness in her next chapter.

Thank you for everything – you are and always will be a part of our family 💚 pic.twitter.com/zCWPnGzYRF — FlyQuest (@FlyQuest) June 13, 2022

In her official goodbye video, posted on the FlyQuest account, Sugita thanked the folks at FlyQuest and fans of the org, calling her time spent at the company “an honor and a privilege.”

Under Sugita’s leadership, FlyQuest has been a consistently competitive fixture of the LCS. The org’s greatest period of success came in 2020 when its League of Legends team finished second in both the Spring and Summer Splits before attending Worlds 2020. Outside of League, FlyQuest also fields two competitive Smash Bros. Melee players and has fielded teams in Rocket League, Apex Legends, and PUBG.

Sugita spearheaded numerous unique initiatives at FlyQuest, including the Showcase Greatness initiative and various “Go Green” projects that raised thousands of dollars toward protecting forests, coral reefs, and the bees. FlyQuest has adapted a green theme into its branding, resulting in some of esports’ most unique jerseys and apparel featuring various floral designs.

The FlyQuest League team, consisting of Aphromoo, Kumo, Josedeodo, toucouille, and Johnsun, officially begins their 2022 LCS Summer Split campaign on June 17 in a match against the Golden Guardians. FlyQuest earned a top-six placing in the Spring Split, falling to eventual champions Evil Geniuses in the playoffs.