FaZe Scope pulls off crazy 9-person quickscoping multi-kill

Quickscoping is alive and well in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and FaZe Clan’s Scope is leading the charge with an impressive highlight reel multi-kill.

In a game of Kill Confirmed on Nuketown ’84, Scope opted for the new Swiss K31 sniper rifle as his weapon of choice.

The one-shot power of this weapon was on full display from the beginning of the match, and it did not take long before Scope showed his sniping prowess.

Rushing through the middle of the map, Scope quickly piled up the body count, taking down nine enemies all by quickscoping in just a few seconds.

The Swiss K31 was added to Black Ops Cold War as part of the season three content update to the game. Right now, this looks to be the optimal sniper for those with an aggressive playstyle to utilize.