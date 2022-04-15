Evil Geniuses releases Swim following internal investigation into abuse allegations

Three days after Amwe and several other victims of Sean “Swimstrim” or “Swim” Huguenard went public with abuse allegations, Evil Geniuses has fired the Legends of Runeterra content creator.

Former EG content creator and Riot Partner Swim was accused by several women in the LoR community of sexual, verbal, and emotional abuse on April 11 along with allegations of drug use that included amphetamines and LSD. The esports organization EG, after representing the streamer for over three years, announced today that Swim is “no longer an Evil Geniuses employee.” Riot Games has also removed Swim from the League of Legends Partner program.

The Runeterra community quickly rallied behind the victims of Swim following an initial 43-page document from Amwe on Twitter, along with several Twitlongers and threads from Silverfuse, Kelly/Callonetta, Jaggerouos, and Larissa “puffballpanda.”

Prior to the announcement from EG, a screenshot of a Discord conversation was posted on Twitter that showed no remorse from the LoR streamer, with Swim making several disturbing comments and mentioning that he plans on taking a road trip to play Poker.

the fact that he's STILL being a creep after the twitlongers is harrowing. He got ostracized from his community and learned nothing. He's just going to try again. What a monster pic.twitter.com/sIiGXwrgdB — Zinful Dreams (@ZinfulDreams) April 14, 2022

Amwe responded to the release of Swim from both organizations with gratitude, feeling like justice had been served. And Silverfuse, a former employee of Swim and victim, thanked EG’s Nicole LaPointe Jameson directly on Twitter.

Swim never directly responded to any of the allegations brought before him or to Dot Esports but did try to get ahead of the story on April 10 via two mysterious streams that brought about more questions than answers. The VODs to those Twitch streams were deleted by Swim shortly after he ended them.